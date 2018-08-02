NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Asked to Pay $145 Million in Damages to Canada's WiLan

, 02 August 2018
Apple Asked to Pay $145 Million in Damages to Canada's WiLan

A federal jury in California has awarded Canadian patent licencing company WiLan $145.1 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crores) in damages against Apple for patent infringement, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple's iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill, said in a statement.

Apple confirmed it plans to appeal. The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.

In 2013, a US jury ruled in favour of Apple in a separate litigation in which WiLan had sought $248 million (roughly Rs. 1,700 crores) in damages.

Founded in 1992 as a producer of broadband wireless technologies, Ottawa-based WiLan has shifted focus to licensing an extensive patent portfolio.

Apple Asked to Pay $145 Million in Damages to Canada's WiLan
