Apple Asked to Pay $145 Million in Damages to Canada's WiLan

A federal jury in California has awarded Canadian patent licencing company WiLan $145.1 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crores) in damages against Apple for patent infringement, according to a court filing on Wednesday.
The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple's iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill, said in a statement.
Apple confirmed it plans to appeal. The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.
In 2013, a US jury ruled in favour of Apple in a separate litigation in which WiLan had sought $248 million (roughly Rs. 1,700 crores) in damages.
Founded in 1992 as a producer of broadband wireless technologies, Ottawa-based WiLan has shifted focus to licensing an extensive patent portfolio.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement