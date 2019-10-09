Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new report out in Chinese, and it details 2020 launch timelines for many products. This includes a new iPhone SE 2 (something he'd detailed earlier this week as well), new iPad Pro models, and even the anticipated Apple AR headsets. Kuo says that the AR headset will launch sometime in Q2 2020 in collaboration with third parties, while the iPhone SE 2 and the new iPad Pro models will launch in the first quarter. The report also suggests that new MacBook models will be launched next year, sometime in the second quarter of 2020.

Talking about the iPhone SE 2, the Apple analyst suggests that the iPhone SE 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2020. This phone will have an iPhone 8-inspired design structure and it will run on the latest A13 chip. This was mentioned by Kuo in a report earlier this week, and reiterated once again in this new Chinese report. Furthermore, the new iPad Pro models will also launch in the first quarter, and they will reportedly come with a rear-facing 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. This is similar to the TrueDepth camera technology integrated on the iPhone and it will help enhance photo quality on the new models, and improve AR experiences as well.

Possibly the most interesting bit from the report is the arrival of the Apple AR handsets next year. In fact, the Kuo report, obtained by MacRumors, says that the AR headset will go into mass production in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will launch in Q2 2020. The headset chassis will be supplied by Changying Precision, and it won't be a standalone device it was earlier reported to be. Instead, it will rely on the iPhone to drive the AR experience and won't integrate a CPU or a graphics processor inside. The Apple AR headset will come with a display, wireless connectivity chips, and camera sensors.

The Kuo report also mentioned of a MacBook launch in Q2 2020, and it mentions that the laptop will have scissor keys. The exact MacBook model is not clear, and it could be a new range or an upgrade to the MacBook Pro range. Kuo could also be talking about the 16-inch MacBook Pro that has been reported about earlier as well. There's also mention of the new 5G iPhone models slated for release in the fall of 2020.