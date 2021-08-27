Apple AirTag has reportedly started receiving a new update that brings firmware version 1.0.291. The firmware update comes just a couple of months after Apple released a previous software version that came to address stalking concerns with the Bluetooth tracker. The AirTag was unveiled in April to help people find and locate their precious items. Along with regular Bluetooth and NFC support, Apple has provided Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology on the AirTag to provide precise location tracking with compatible iPhone models.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the AirTag update brings build number 1A291a. The previous AirTag software carried firmware version 1.0.276 and build number 1A287b.

Apple has not yet revealed what new features or improvements the update brings to its users. However, the last update that was released in June was quite significant and included anti-stalking features to address concerns that the AirTag could be used to stalk someone. It shortened the time period after which the device plays an alerting sound when separated from its owner from the earlier three-day window to a “random” time between eight and 24 hours.

While announcing the last update, Apple also confirmed that it was working on an Android app for the AirTag that would come later this year. The Android app will particularly allow users to detect an AirTag separated from its owner and may be unsuspectedly “traveling” with them. It will also work with other Find My network devices.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple to confirm the update's rollout details. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Apple provides software updates to the AirTag over-the-air and when it comes into the proximity of a connected iPhone. You can check whether your AirTag has received the new firmware by going to the Find My app on your iPhone. In the app, you need to choose your AirTag from the list of items available on the Find My network and then tap its name to look at the firmware version installed.