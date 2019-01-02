NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple AirPower Wireless Charger Misses 2018 Release Window

, 02 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple AirPower Wireless Charger Misses 2018 Release Window

Highlights

  • Apple had announced AirPower at its September 2017 iPhone event
  • The iPhone maker had said AirPower would launch in 2018
  • AirPower is rumoured to have faced internal development challenges

Apple's wireless charger, AirPower, which was supposed to let iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods owners wirelessly charge all three devices at the same time, missed its release window in 2018, yet again.

Apple had announced a product at its September 2017 iPhone event called "AirPower". Apple had said it would launch in 2018, but it never did. It's a rare miss for Apple, which typically has a good track record of following through on product announcements, CNBC reported late on Monday.

The AirPower is rumoured to have faced internal development challenges due to which the Cupertino-based giant could not bring the product to market as smoothly as expected.

"During each of its events this year (2018) - one in March where it announced new iPads, its developer conference in June, the annual iPhone event in September and a Mac event in October - Apple failed to mention AirPower or its status," the report added.

The tech giant also stopped mentioning AirPower in its website after the September 2018 launch of the latest iPhone models.

Famed Apple writer John Gruber, at that time, suggested that the AirPower was facing overheating problems and may have been "scrubbed" that means AirPower was getting too hot while trying to charge three devices at the same time, the CNBC report added.

The iPhone-maker has also remained tight-lipped about the pricing of the product. 

At the end of last year, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seemed confident that the product could be released in the first quarter, according to 9to5Mac.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPower, Apple
Netflix Drops Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Episode Critical of Saudi Arabia
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.1 Update With Bug Fixes and Optimisations
Apple AirPower Wireless Charger Misses 2018 Release Window
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  2. PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, and PS VR India Price Dropped After GST Rate Cut
  3. Moto G7 Case Renders Confirm Waterdrop Notch, 3.5mm Audio Jack: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications Detailed in FCC Listing
  5. Realme 2, Realme C1 ColorOS 5.2 OTA Stable Update Rollout Begins
  6. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  7. Moto G6 Plus Set to Receive Android 9 Pie Update in India
  8. What We Want From PUBG Mobile This New Year
  9. Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Teased by Amazon, Registrations Begin
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.