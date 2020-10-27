Apple Has Reportedly Stopped Working on AirPower Once Again

Apple has reportedly stopped working on AirPower, the company's multi-device wireless charger that never saw the light of day. According to tipster Jon Prosser, all AirPower prototyping and testing has been removed from the schedule for 2021, and sources doubt it'll ever be picked back up again. Apple had announced AirPower in 2017, but called it off two years later for "not achieving Apple's high standards." However, Jon, Prosser – the same tipster – had said earlier this year that the project had been revived.

Prosser said on Twitter that it seemed like once again, the AirPower was dead. This information comes a couple of weeks after Apple launched MagSafe, charging accessories to go with the new iPhone lineup. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature magnets on the rear to help align compatible wireless chargers. MagSafe chargers are Qi standard compliant and deliver charging speeds up to 15W. MagSafe seems to be Apple's chosen alternative to AirPower, hence it is likely that the tech giant will not retrieve AirPower.

The tipster had shared images of an alleged protype earlier this year, saying that the main problem of the AirWatch prototype not supporting Apple Watch had been solved. However, these photos were reported to be fake.

Apple had announced in March 2019 that it was cancelling AirPower wireless charging pad. "After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards, and we have cancelled the project," Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, had said at the time.

