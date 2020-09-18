Technology News
Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video

Apple AirPower Mini wireless charger could work in tandem with the alleged ring of magnets beneath the back panel of iPhone 12.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 September 2020 17:40 IST
The alleged Apple AirPower Mini could be a development unit for third-party accessory manufacturers

Highlights
  • Apple AirPower Mini wireless pad allegedly seen for the first time
  • Apple may adopt cheaper and less complex battery technology
  • Apple AirPower Mini wireless pad was mentioned by Ming-Chi Kuo in January

Apple AirPower Mini Wireless charger has allegedly been leaked in a video for the first time. It could be the same charging mat that noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about in an investor note earlier this year. Apple's earlier AirPower wireless charging pad was cancelled because according to the company, the device would not have achieved high quality standards. Speculations are rife that the leaked product could be a development unit for third-party accessory manufacturers or a prototype of a commercial product.

Apple's alleged AirPower Mini wireless charger was spotted in a video that was sent to 9to5Mac. In the short clip, a small dish-like product is seen that is claimed to be the same wireless charger that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about in January. The 9to5Mac report suggests that the latest development could be linked to another report that claimed that the upcoming iPhone 12 models will come equipped with a ring of magnets beneath the back panel. The alleged ring will reportedly allow attachment of accessories like wireless chargers.

Furthermore, it is being reported that Apple will adopt cheaper and less complex battery technology for the upcoming iPhone 12 series in order to cut costs on next-generation hardware.

Apple was reportedly working on the AirPower wireless charging pad until March last year when the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that it is pulling the plug on the much-anticipated accessory. “After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards, and we have canceled the project,” Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, said at the time.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

