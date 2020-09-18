Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video

Apple AirPower Mini Wireless charger has allegedly been leaked in a video for the first time. It could be the same charging mat that noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about in an investor note earlier this year. Apple's earlier AirPower wireless charging pad was cancelled because according to the company, the device would not have achieved high quality standards. Speculations are rife that the leaked product could be a development unit for third-party accessory manufacturers or a prototype of a commercial product.

Apple's alleged AirPower Mini wireless charger was spotted in a video that was sent to 9to5Mac. In the short clip, a small dish-like product is seen that is claimed to be the same wireless charger that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about in January. The 9to5Mac report suggests that the latest development could be linked to another report that claimed that the upcoming iPhone 12 models will come equipped with a ring of magnets beneath the back panel. The alleged ring will reportedly allow attachment of accessories like wireless chargers.

Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype. More at @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/BDReuIIW4C — Jordan Kahn (@JordanKahn) September 17, 2020

Furthermore, it is being reported that Apple will adopt cheaper and less complex battery technology for the upcoming iPhone 12 series in order to cut costs on next-generation hardware.

Yup. Official iPhone 12 cases will also have this magnet system built in. Likely for perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

Apple was reportedly working on the AirPower wireless charging pad until March last year when the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that it is pulling the plug on the much-anticipated accessory. “After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards, and we have canceled the project,” Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, said at the time.

