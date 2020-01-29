Technology News
  Apple Active Devices Grow to 1.5 Billion, iOS 13 Adoption Rises to 70 Percent, iPadOS to 57 Percent

Apple Active Devices Grow to 1.5 Billion, iOS 13 Adoption Rises to 70 Percent, iPadOS to 57 Percent

In its first fiscal of 2020, Apple has reported an all-time record quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion (roughly Rs. 6,54,000 crores), an increase of 9 percent from the year-ago quarter.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 17:18 IST
Apple Active Devices Grow to 1.5 Billion, iOS 13 Adoption Rises to 70 Percent, iPadOS to 57 Percent

Photo Credit: App Store

Apple claims that International sales reportedly accounted for 61 percent of the quarter’s revenue

Highlights
  • iPadOS 13 adoption has increased from 33 to 57 percent since October
  • Apple’s active devices increased by 100 million since last year
  • iOS 13 adoption has risen from 50 percent to 70 percent since October

While announcing its first fiscal performance results, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared that the number of active Apple devices in customers' hands has grown to 1.5 billion. This time last year, Apple announced that the number was 1.4 billion. Apart from the growing number of active Apple devices in the wild, iOS 13 adoption increased to 70 percent of active devices, up from 50 percent reported in October last year. Similarly, iPadOS 13 adoption has increased to 57 percent, up from 33 percent as reported in October last year.

In its fiscal Q1 2020 financial results conference call, CEO Tim Cook shared that the number of active Apple devices has increased to 1.5 billion. He said, “During the holiday quarter our active installed base of devices grew in each of our geographic segments and has now reached over 1.5 billion. We see this as a powerful testament to the satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of our customers — and a great driver of our growth across the board.” Notably, the Apple last year had announced says that the number of active devices reported in Apple's fiscal Q1 2019 is 1.4 billion, which means a 100 million Apple devices have been added since the last holiday quarter. At the time, 900 million of the 1.4 billion were iPhones, and while the company hasn't given a breakdown of the iPhone numbers for this year, it should likely be closer to a billion.

Apple also confirmed that iOS 13 adoption has increased to 70 percent of active devices, as measured by App Store visits on January 27. Meanwhile, iPadOS adoption has increased to 57 percent of active devices. The last reported adoption numbers are from October, wherein the iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 numbers were at 50 percent and 33 percent, respectively. The 50 percent adoption figure for iOS 13 was achieved in less than a month from its availability.

Apart from this, Apple posted an all-time record quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion (roughly Rs. 6,54,000 crores), an increase of 9 percent from the year-ago quarter. The revenue from iPhone models in the holiday quarter was $56 billion (roughly Rs. 3,98,000 crores) globally. International sales accounted for 61 percent of the quarter's revenue, and Apple registered double-digit growth in India for sales of iPhone models in the holiday quarter. "We grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey," Cook told analysts.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, Tim Cook
Tasneem Akolawala
Apple Active Devices Grow to 1.5 Billion, iOS 13 Adoption Rises to 70 Percent, iPadOS to 57 Percent
