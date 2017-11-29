Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Accuses Qualcomm of Patent Infringement in Countersuit

 
29 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Accuses Qualcomm of Patent Infringement in Countersuit

Apple on Wednesday filed a countersuit against Qualcomm, alleging that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips that power a wide variety of Android-based devices infringe on Apple's patents, the latest development in a long-running dispute.

Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life.

Apple has denied the claims that it violated Qualcomm's battery life patents and alleged that Qualcomm's patents were invalid, a common move in such cases.

But on Wednesday, in a filing in US District Court in San Diego, Apple revised its answer to Qualcomm's complaint with accusations of its own. Apple alleges it owns at least eight battery life patents that Qualcomm has violated.

The Apple patents involve ensuring each part of a phone's processor draws only the minimum power needed, turning off parts of the processor when they are not needed and making sleep and wake functions work better.

In its filing, Apple alleges that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 and 820 processors, which power phones from Samsung Electronics and Google's Pixel phones, infringe on those patents. Samsung and Google are not named in Apple's counterclaims.

"Apple began seeking those patents years before Qualcomm began seeking the patents it asserts against Apple in this case," the company wrote in its complaint.

Apple said it is seeking unspecified damages from San Diego-based Qualcomm.

Qualcomm filed its patent infringement lawsuit at the same time it filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission seeking to ban the import of Apple iPhones that use competing Intel Corp chips because of the alleged patent violations.

The dispute between Apple and Qualcomm over patents is part of a wide-ranging legal war between the two companies.

In January, Apple sued Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that Qualcomm allegedly withheld from Apple. In a related suit, Qualcomm sued the contract manufacturers that make Apple's phones, but Apple joined in to defend them.

Separately, Qualcomm is facing a lawsuit from the US Federal Trade Commission over many of the same pricing practices Apple names in its complaints.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Mobiles, Patent Infringement, Qualcomm, Samsung, Tablets, Telecom
YouTube Sharpens How It Recommends Videos Despite Fears of Isolating Users
Apple Accuses Qualcomm of Patent Infringement in Countersuit
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Seasons best deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Set to Launch on December 7
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Play YouTube Videos Without Leaving Chats
  3. Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport Fitness Wearables Launched in India
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display Launched
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War
  6. Paytm Payments Bank Officially Launched; CEO Outlines Growth Path
  7. Vodafone's Rs. 399 RED Plan Offers Data Roll Over, RED Together Benefits
  8. Jio Cashback Offer Extended to December 15, But Wallet Partners Reduced
  9. Samsung Says New Graphene Battery Tech Can Be Fully Charged in 12 Minutes
  10. Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.