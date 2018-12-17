NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Accused of Making False Claims About iPhone X Series Screen Sizes, Pixel Counts

, 17 December 2018
Highlights

  • Apple counted non-screen areas like the notch and corners: lawsuit
  • The two plaintiffs who filed the suit are seeking class action status
  • The phones allegedly have lower screen resolution than advertised

A lawsuit filed in a US court has accused Apple of making false claims about the screen sizes and pixel counts of the displays in its iPhone X series, CNET reported.

The suit filed on Friday in the District Court of Northern California alleges that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant lied about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max devices by counting non-screen areas like the notch and corners.

The two plaintiffs who filed the suit are seeking class action status, according to the report.

The suit alleges that Apple is falsely marketing the new line of iPhones as "all screen".

For example, the screen size of iPhone X is "only about 5.6875 inches", and not 5.8 inches as claimed by Apple, the complaint stated.

The plaintiffs also allege that the iPhone X series phones have lower screen resolution than advertised, the CNET report said on Saturday.

Apple was sued over its products earlier also. A lawsuit filed in June alleged that the screen of Apple Watch has a tendency to "crack, shatter or detach from the body of the watch."

Further reading: US, iPhone X, Apple
Google Maps Gets Auto Rickshaw Public Transport Mode in Delhi, With Routes and Estimated Fares
