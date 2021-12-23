Technology News
  Apple Sold Most 5G Smartphones in Q3 2021, Samsung Grows as Xiaomi Stalls: Strategy Analytics

Apple Sold Most 5G Smartphones in Q3 2021, Samsung Grows as Xiaomi Stalls: Strategy Analytics

Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo sold the most 5G smartphones on the Android front.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2021 17:43 IST
Apple Sold Most 5G Smartphones in Q3 2021, Samsung Grows as Xiaomi Stalls: Strategy Analytics

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sahej Brar

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series, while cutting prices of the iPhone 12 series

Highlights
  • Honor was reportedly the fastest growing brand
  • Xiaomi’s growth reportedly stalled due to increasing competition
  • Samsung edged out Oppo in third place after Xiaomi

Apple sold the most 5G-enabled smartphones globally in Q3 2021, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. Apple's lead over the competition is visible a couple of months after the company launched its latest iPhone 13 series on September 14, while cutting prices of its first 5G-enabled smartphones, the iPhone 12 series. Meanwhile, companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo were the companies that shipped the most 5G-enabled Android smartphones in the third quarter, according to the analysis firm.

According to a report by Strategy Analytics, Apple accounted for a quarter of all global 5G shipments in Q3 2021. While Apple sold the most 5G smartphones globally, the company's closest competitor on the Android front is Xiaomi, which released multiple smartphones under its Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco brands this year. However, according to the report, Xiaomi's year-on-year performance for Q3 2021 has stalled due to increased competition.

apple xiaomi samsung 5g shipments srategy analytics strategy analytics

According to the analytics firm, Xiaomi's growth appears to have stalled in Q3 2021
Photo Credit: Strategy Analytics

While Xiaomi may have stalled after witnessing a dramatic growth in Q2 2021, Strategy Analytics says that Samsung appears to have seen considerable growth in Europe, while Oppo saw growth in China. Globally, Samsung beat Oppo to become the second-leading 5G Android smartphone vendor after Xiaomi in Q3 2021, following the launch of the high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the more affordable A-Series smartphones, according to the firm.

In terms of growth, Honor turned out to be the brand which grew the fastest quarter-over-quarter on the 5G front. The firm was formerly a sub-brand of Huawei, but the latter divested Honor this year to survive sanctions from the US. Honor's most popular 5G enabled smartphones in Q3 2021 were Honor 50 5G, Honor 50 SE, and Honor 50 Pro 5G, helping the brand grow in popularity in China, according to the report.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Honor 50 Pro

Honor 50 Pro

Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2676x1236 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G Smartphones, Smartphones, Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, 5G, Smartphone Shipments, Q3 2021 Smartphone Sales
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
