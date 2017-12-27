Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Looking to Deploy Modems from MediaTek, Intel in 2018 iPhone Models: Report

 
27 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Looking to Deploy Modems from MediaTek, Intel in 2018 iPhone Models: Report

Highlights

  • Apple is looking to partner with MediaTek for 2018 iPhones
  • MediaTek reportedly meets Apple's principles
  • Intel is said to receive over 50 percent of orders for iPhone modem chips

Amid the ongoing battle with Qualcomm, Apple is now reportedly looking to partner with Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek for a portion of the baseband modems it will use on 2018 iPhone models. The latest development emerges days after the iPhone maker was said to explore a similar partnership deal with Intel. Presently, Qualcomm is a major entity for Apple to deploy advanced modems on its iPhone models. But it appears that the long-standing disputes between the two companies can give chances to MediaTek and Intel to serve their native solutions to iPhone users in the future.

Apple is switching 50 percent of its iPhone modem chipsets orders from Qualcomm to Intel, while MediaTek appears to also be a candidate to become an additional modem chip supplier for iPhone models in 2018, Taiwan's DigiTimes reports, citing sources familiar with the development. The report claims MediaTek meets three principles that Apple follows in determining chip providers for its offerings. These principles are reported as "leading technological competitiveness, comprehensive product blueprints, and reliable logistic[s] support".

However, despite the supposed capabilities to meet Apple's principles, MediaTek will reportedly find it difficult to become a "regular player" in Apple's well-established supply lines for the iPhone and iPad. The chip maker, instead, is believed to be in a "good position" to provide tech for Apple devices such as smart speakers and wireless charging devices in the future, as it is said to lead in supplying chip solutions for such segments.

In late October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is set to design iPhone and iPad in 2018 sans any Qualcomm chips. The news outlet highlighted that the Cupertino giant is considering building devices with chips from Intel and MediaTek. Similarly, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last month that Apple is in talks with Intel to provide 5G modems on one of its next iPhone models. Kuo stated that the Tim Cook-led army is planning to expand its reliability on Intel for developing 70 to 80 percent of the baseband chips for future iPhone models.

Kuo has so far reported that Apple is preparing three new iPhone models for 2018, of which two are said to have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays and one would debut with a 6.1-inch LCD panel. All these new models are said to have bigger battery packs and feature facial recognition based on Apple's Face ID.

In the world of modems, Intel and MediaTek have emerged as the two other names after Qualcomm. MediaTek already built some compelling chips against Qualcomm's Snapdragon lineup, whereas Intel recently started venturing into the mobile device market with its new Gigabit LTE developments. In November, Qualcomm even sued Apple for alleging sharing secret information with Intel to bolster creation of its native chips.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple. One of the three cases was a companion civil lawsuit that was aimed to resist Apple to sell iPhone models with Intel chips.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 2018 iPhone, Apple, Intel, MediaTek, Mobiles, Qualcomm
Uber Said to Be Working on Deal to Sell Its US Auto Leasing Business to Fair
Ola Pass Subscription in Testing With Flat Fares for Micro, Mini, and Prime Rides
Apple Looking to Deploy Modems from MediaTek, Intel in 2018 iPhone Models: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Reboxed Gadgets
TRENDING
  1. Jio v Airtel v Vodafone v Idea: 2GB 4G Data Per Day Plans, Packs Compared
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM Variant Now Selling Offline at Up to Rs. 7,499
  3. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Price, Specifications Leaked via Online Listing
  4. Facebook Asking New Users to Sign Up With 'Name as Per Aadhaar' in India
  5. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms by the End of the Year
  6. Oppo A75, A75s With 6-Inch 18:9 Displays Launched
  7. WhatsApp Gets Legal Notice in India Over Middle Finger Emoji
  8. Jio Giving Cashback Worth Up to Rs. 3,300 With New Offer for Prime Users
  9. All the Lawsuits Apple Faces Over 'Feature' That Slows iPhones
  10. OnePlus 6 With Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Said to Launch in March
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.