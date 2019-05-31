Technology News

Apple Increases App Download Limit to 200MB Over Cellular Data for iPhone Users

The limit was previously upped from 100MB to 150MB in 2017.

31 May 2019
Apple Increases App Download Limit to 200MB Over Cellular Data for iPhone Users

One can now download files of up to 200MB before being prompted to use a Wi-Fi network

Highlights
  • Cellular download limit of 100MB was introduced with iOS 7
  • Increase in download capacity comes ahead of iOS 13’s reveal
  • The 200MB download limit is now live for all iPhone users

It is good to have a safety protocol that prevents users from accidentally downloading a large file like an app or update over cellular data. But sometimes, the limit imposed on downloading content over mobile data can prove to be a little too less. At least 150MB sounds like one. Apple has apparently realised the same, and has increased the App Store's cellular data download limit from 150MB to 200MB. What this means is iPhone users can now download apps or updates of up to 200MB in size from the App Store by using mobile data.

The last time Apple increased the download limit over mobile data was back in 2017, when the download cap was upped from 100MB to 150MB. The change came with the arrival of iOS 11, which also introduced a redesigned App Store. Prior to that, the standard limit was 100MB ever since iOS 7 arrived.

Thankfully, Apple has now again increased the App Store's download limit over cellular data, just ahead of WWDC 2019, where the company is expected to lift the covers from iOS 13. We have tested the change and can confirm that the 200MB download limit is now live for iPhone users.

While Apple has not revealed the reason behind the increase in download limit, it is most likely due to apps growing in size over the years, alongside the size of updates for heavy games which often cross that threshold. While the increment is not too substantial, it is certainly a welcome one.

We hope that Apple someday gets rid of the download limit in its entirety. In its place, Apple should implement a multi-step protocol to make sure that users don't accidentally download a very large file and burn a hole in their pocket with inflated data bills from their carrier.

