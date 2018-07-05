Smartphone benchmarks usually give us a rough idea of how a smartphone will perform during multitasking or gaming - which really fires up the chip integrated inside. AnTuTu is regarded as one of the popular benchmarking apps for Android phones, and the company has released the top ten smartphones who have the highest average score in the month of June. All of these smartphones run on the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, and are flagship devices of varied manufacturers.The OnePlus 6 grabs the third spot, and surprisingly Vivo Nex S beats OnePlus, by grabbing the second spot on the list.

These scores are based on average data sum that was collected through the entire month of June, explains AnTuTu. On the top of the list is Xiaomi's Black Shark gaming phone with an average score of 287759. This could be because the processor on this phone is overclocked for intense gaming sessions. Next up is surprisingly the recently launched Vivo Nex S with its motorised pop-up camera. It manages to get an average score of 284227, which is just slightly less than the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone; however it's more than the OnePlus 6. Interestingly, OnePlus 6 falls to the third spot with a score of 282275.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 follows on the fourth spot with an average score of 273221, and the fifth spot is taken by the Smartisan R1 with an average score of 273152. Samsung does not come in the top five, and finally makes a debut on the sixth spot with an average score of 262561 for the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The seventh spot is taken by the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s with an average score of 262396, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 is at the eighth rank with 261918 average score. The Sony Xperia XZ2 and the Nubia Red Magic gaming phone take the ninth and tenth spot with 251387 and 214580average scores respectively.

The Oppo Find X, which has been launched, but isn't available in the market yet, hasn't made it to the list for obvious reasons. However, the July data will ascertain how the Find X fares against the Vivo Nex S and the OnePlus 6 as well.

Another interesting thing to note is that the Vivo Nex S and the Xiaomi Mi 8 have made it to the top ten list for the first time, and both have managed to grab a spot in top five directly.