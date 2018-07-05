NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Nex S Trumps OnePlus 6 In June AnTuTu Benchmarks, Samsung Galaxy S9+ Doesn't Make It to Top Five

Vivo Nex S Trumps OnePlus 6 In June AnTuTu Benchmarks, Samsung Galaxy S9+ Doesn't Make It to Top Five

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Nex S Trumps OnePlus 6 In June AnTuTu Benchmarks, Samsung Galaxy S9+ Doesn't Make It to Top Five

Highlights

  • The leading position is taken by Xiaomi's Black Shark
  • OnePlus 6 grabs the third spot, while Vivo Nex comes second
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+ holds the sixth position on the list

Smartphone benchmarks usually give us a rough idea of how a smartphone will perform during multitasking or gaming - which really fires up the chip integrated inside. AnTuTu is regarded as one of the popular benchmarking apps for Android phones, and the company has released the top ten smartphones who have the highest average score in the month of June. All of these smartphones run on the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, and are flagship devices of varied manufacturers.The OnePlus 6 grabs the third spot, and surprisingly Vivo Nex S beats OnePlus, by grabbing the second spot on the list.

These scores are based on average data sum that was collected through the entire month of June, explains AnTuTu. On the top of the list is Xiaomi's Black Shark gaming phone with an average score of 287759. This could be because the processor on this phone is overclocked for intense gaming sessions. Next up is surprisingly the recently launched Vivo Nex S with its motorised pop-up camera. It manages to get an average score of 284227, which is just slightly less than the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone; however it's more than the OnePlus 6. Interestingly, OnePlus 6 falls to the third spot with a score of 282275.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 follows on the fourth spot with an average score of 273221, and the fifth spot is taken by the Smartisan R1 with an average score of 273152. Samsung does not come in the top five, and finally makes a debut on the sixth spot with an average score of 262561 for the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The seventh spot is taken by the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s with an average score of 262396, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 is at the eighth rank with 261918 average score. The Sony Xperia XZ2 and the Nubia Red Magic gaming phone take the ninth and tenth spot with 251387 and 214580average scores respectively.

The Oppo Find X, which has been launched, but isn't available in the market yet, hasn't made it to the list for obvious reasons. However, the July data will ascertain how the Find X fares against the Vivo Nex S and the OnePlus 6 as well.

Another interesting thing to note is that the Vivo Nex S and the Xiaomi Mi 8 have made it to the top ten list for the first time, and both have managed to grab a spot in top five directly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AnTuTu, Vivo, Oneplus, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Wikipedia Down in Several Countries in EU Law Protest
BSNL Unveils 'Wings' Internet Telephony Service and 'Pay per Use' Prepaid Landline Plan to Rival Jio
Vivo Nex S Trumps OnePlus 6 In June AnTuTu Benchmarks, Samsung Galaxy S9+ Doesn't Make It to Top Five
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  2. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  3. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  5. How to Check and Revoke Third-Party Apps That Have Access to Your Gmail
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today via Flipkart
  8. Netflix Testing 'Ultra' Tier With Higher Price, May Hurt Premium Users
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A to Be Available Today via Flash Sales on Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.