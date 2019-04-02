Popular benchmarking tool, AnTuTu, has released its list for the best performing Android smartphones in China for the month of March. Last month, the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Lenovo Z5 Pro GT topped the list, but for last month, that top spot has been taken by the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition aka Mi 9 Explorer Edition. Unsurprisingly, all the phones in the list are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

According to the post by AnTuTu, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition racked up a score of 3,72,072 points, followed closely by the Xiaomi Mi 9, which scored 3,71,878 points. Coming in at a third position is the Vivo iQoo Monster Edition, which scored 3,65,430. This edition of the iQoo features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Following the top three, are the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ (Review) smartphones, which also use the Snapdragon 855 SoC in some regions. The standard Vivo iQoo and Lenovo Z5 Pro GT are at the sixth and seventh position respectively, followed by the Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming phone, which is based on last year's Snapdragon 845 SoC. Taking the last two spots are the Honor V20 and Huawei Mate 20 X smartphones, both of which are based on the Kirin 980 SoC.

The Xiaomi might have to fight for top position as there are more Snapdragon 855-based smartphones coming up this month, which could topple the Mi 9 Transparent Edition. Recently, we also heard news about Nubia's upcoming Red Magic 3 gaming phone, which is also slated to arrive soon.