Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost Effective

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective

Huawei, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Samsung offerings shared the award for technology innovation.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 12:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective

Photo Credit: AnTuTu

Apple’s in-house A-series SoCs were excluded from AnTuTu’s SoC awards

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ reigned supreme when it comes to performance
  • MediaTek Helio G90T and Kirin 810 were labelled most cost-effective SoCs
  • Snapdragon 865 was left for not yet making it to a commercial phone

AnTuTu, the popular benchmarking platform for gauging the performance of SoCs, has revealed the best mobile chips of the year 2019 based on metrics such as raw performance, technology innovation, and cost-effectiveness. Announced as part of the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ took home the honour for the best performing SoC, while Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 810 and MediaTek's Helio G90T shared the award for being the most cost-effective SoCs to hit the benchmarking platform in 2019. Offerings from Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, and Huawei jointly shared the award for technology innovation.

It must be noted that the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC exclude Apple's in-house A-series SoCs, alongside new offerings such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that have yet to arrive on a commercially available device. Listed below are the winners of AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC across different categories:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Flagship Performance Award    

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+, which made its way to phones such as the Realme X2 Pro and Samsung W20 5G, won the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC for being the best-performing SoC out there. The Snapdragon 855+ had an average score of 480,000, leaving behind other flagship silicon from Huawei, Samsung, and MediaTek.

Most Cost-Effective Award: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T

Despite being limited to only Huawei and Honor-branded devices, Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 810 shared the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC in the cost-effectiveness category with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The MediaTek offering is targeted at affordable gaming-centric phones and has made its way to the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Technology Innovation Award: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, MediaTek Dimensity 1000L, and Samsung Exynos 980

In the Technology Innovation category, AnTuTu crowned four winners from four different chipmakers. Huawei's flagship HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G shared the award with Samsung's own Exynos 980, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G, and MediaTek's first 5G SoC - Dimensity 1000L - which recently made its way to the Oppo Reno 3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AnTuTu, Qualcomm, Samsung, Huawei, MediaTek, Snapdragon 855 Plus, Kirin 990 5G, Exynos 980, Dimensity 1000L, AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Revises DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: More Channels at Lesser Price
  2. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  3. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  5. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 5i Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  8. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  9. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective
  2. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  3. CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Confirmed to Launch on January 8, Live Images Surface Online
  4. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  5. Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity
  6. Elon Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to International Space Station
  7. TRAI's Revised DTH, Cable TV Tariff Framework: More Channels at Lesser Price
  8. WandaVision to Now Release in 2020 on Disney+
  9. Realme X50 5G Teaser Shows Off Phone's Front, Reveals Pill-Shaped Dual Selfie Camera Module
  10. Apple Signs New Deal With UK Chip Designer After Public Dispute
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.