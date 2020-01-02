AnTuTu, the popular benchmarking platform for gauging the performance of SoCs, has revealed the best mobile chips of the year 2019 based on metrics such as raw performance, technology innovation, and cost-effectiveness. Announced as part of the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ took home the honour for the best performing SoC, while Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 810 and MediaTek's Helio G90T shared the award for being the most cost-effective SoCs to hit the benchmarking platform in 2019. Offerings from Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, and Huawei jointly shared the award for technology innovation.

It must be noted that the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC exclude Apple's in-house A-series SoCs, alongside new offerings such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that have yet to arrive on a commercially available device. Listed below are the winners of AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC across different categories:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Flagship Performance Award

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+, which made its way to phones such as the Realme X2 Pro and Samsung W20 5G, won the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC for being the best-performing SoC out there. The Snapdragon 855+ had an average score of 480,000, leaving behind other flagship silicon from Huawei, Samsung, and MediaTek.

Most Cost-Effective Award: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T

Despite being limited to only Huawei and Honor-branded devices, Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 810 shared the AnTuTu Awards 2019: SoC in the cost-effectiveness category with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The MediaTek offering is targeted at affordable gaming-centric phones and has made its way to the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Technology Innovation Award: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, MediaTek Dimensity 1000L, and Samsung Exynos 980

In the Technology Innovation category, AnTuTu crowned four winners from four different chipmakers. Huawei's flagship HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G shared the award with Samsung's own Exynos 980, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G, and MediaTek's first 5G SoC - Dimensity 1000L - which recently made its way to the Oppo Reno 3.