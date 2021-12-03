Technology News
loading

AnTuTu Releases Android Ranking for November, Snapdragon 888+ Dominates Flagship Segment

Black Shark 4S Pro powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC leads for the second month in a row.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 December 2021 19:04 IST
AnTuTu Releases Android Ranking for November, Snapdragon 888+ Dominates Flagship Segment

The mid-range AnTuTu performance rankings for November feature the iQoo Z5 on top

Highlights
  • iQoo Z5 is the top-ranked mid-range device with a score of 566,438
  • AnTuTu Android rankings are based on the average score of a device
  • A smartphone has to complete over 1,000 runs to be mentioned on the list

AnTuTu has released its Android performance rankings for the month of November. The Snapdragon 888+ SoC reigns supreme with the Snapdragon 778G chipsets taking over the mid-range segment. The statistics are taken from the period between November 1 and 30. The list is decided based on the average score instead of the highest ones. Additionally, AnTuTu picks smartphones that are able to successfully complete over 1,000 runs during the mentioned period. Overall, the Black Shark 4S Pro has come out on top with an average AnTuTu score of 875,382.

AnTuTu performance ranking for flagship devices
AnTuTu's performance rankings for flagship Android devices in November feature the same top seven smartphones as from the month of October. The Black Shark 4S Pro powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC retains the top spot. This gaming smartphone is integrated with the Adreno 660 GPU. The 4S Pro's top version that was used by AnTuTu for this ranking features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and iQoo 8 Pro took the second and third spots, respectively. Both of these devices were also equipped with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

AnTuTu performance ranking for mid-range devices
The mid-range AnTuTu performance rankings for November feature the iQoo Z5 at the top spot with an average score of 566,438. This device, like six other smartphones on this list, is fitted with the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Also, the Z5 is equipped with Adreno 642L GPU. Its variant used by AnTuTu for the ranking features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The second spot on this list is secured by the Snapdragon 778G-powered Oppo K9S 5G with the Snapdragon 780G-powered Mi 11 Lite 5G taking third place. Other chipsets that found a place in the mid-range list include the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and Dimensity 920 SoC.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good gaming performance
  • Battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Display is a smudge magnet
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z5 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4250mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AnTuTu, Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 778G, Black Shark 4S Pro, iQoo Z5 specifications
Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season
Battlegrounds Mobile India Ask Players to Transfer PUBG Mobile Data, Sets December 31 Deadline

Related Stories

AnTuTu Releases Android Ranking for November, Snapdragon 888+ Dominates Flagship Segment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  5. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  6. Moto G51 5G Tipped to Launch in India on December 10
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  8. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  9. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Adidas Originals Enters the Metaverse, Partners With NFT Players
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Date, Colour Variants Tipped
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Ask Players to Transfer PUBG Mobile Data, Sets December 31 Deadline
  4. Oppo F21 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped, Oppo F21 Pro+ to Be the First Release
  5. AnTuTu Releases Android Ranking for November, Snapdragon 888+ Dominates Flagship Segment
  6. Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season
  7. Motorola Edge S30 Spotted on US FCC Listing, AnTuTu Benchmark; Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC
  9. Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Starts Arriving for More Android Smartphones
  10. Oppo Inno Day 2021 Event Set for December Second Week, Foldable Smartphone Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com