AnTuTu has released its Android performance rankings for the month of November. The Snapdragon 888+ SoC reigns supreme with the Snapdragon 778G chipsets taking over the mid-range segment. The statistics are taken from the period between November 1 and 30. The list is decided based on the average score instead of the highest ones. Additionally, AnTuTu picks smartphones that are able to successfully complete over 1,000 runs during the mentioned period. Overall, the Black Shark 4S Pro has come out on top with an average AnTuTu score of 875,382.

AnTuTu performance ranking for flagship devices

AnTuTu's performance rankings for flagship Android devices in November feature the same top seven smartphones as from the month of October. The Black Shark 4S Pro powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC retains the top spot. This gaming smartphone is integrated with the Adreno 660 GPU. The 4S Pro's top version that was used by AnTuTu for this ranking features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and iQoo 8 Pro took the second and third spots, respectively. Both of these devices were also equipped with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

AnTuTu performance ranking for mid-range devices

The mid-range AnTuTu performance rankings for November feature the iQoo Z5 at the top spot with an average score of 566,438. This device, like six other smartphones on this list, is fitted with the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Also, the Z5 is equipped with Adreno 642L GPU. Its variant used by AnTuTu for the ranking features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The second spot on this list is secured by the Snapdragon 778G-powered Oppo K9S 5G with the Snapdragon 780G-powered Mi 11 Lite 5G taking third place. Other chipsets that found a place in the mid-range list include the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and Dimensity 920 SoC.