Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Fast Wireless Charger Launched in India

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charging pad has been launched in India. The wireless charger comes equipped with a unique Fast Charge Mode that can charge devices up to two times faster than traditional wireless chargers. The PowerWave Base Pad is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Apple AirPods. It is a case-friendly charger, allowing phones to charge even while wearing protective cases that are up to 5mm thick.

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger price in India, availability

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. Available in a single black colour option, the charger can be purchased through Amazon, Anker.comm and retail stores.

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger features

Anker PowerWave Base Pad comes with 10W high-speed wireless charging capability. It is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. The pad comes with a 7.5W charging mode to refuel iPhones that is claimed by Anker to juice up the smartphone 10 percent faster than other brands.

The Anker PowerWave Base Pad has a slim rectangular design. It has a non-slip pad on the bottom that ensures that the handset stays in place even when it is vibrating during notifications or incoming calls. There is an LED Indicator that notifies the charging status. The pad also comes with foreign object detection feature that ensures that items like cards or keys don't activate charging when kept on the pad.

The Anker PowerWave Base Pad comes with battery protection, overcurrent regulation, and voltage regulation. It features inbuilt vents to dissipate heat and control temperature.

