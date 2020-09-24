Technology News
loading

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Fast Wireless Charger Launched in India

Anker PowerWave Base Pad works with all Qi-compatible devices.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 September 2020 15:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Fast Wireless Charger Launched in India

Anker PowerWave Base Pad charges phones even with protective cases that are up to 5mm thick

Highlights
  • Anker PowerWave Base Pad features heat-dissipation vents
  • It comes with foreign object detection feature
  • Anker PowerWave Base Pad comes in a single black colour option

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charging pad has been launched in India. The wireless charger comes equipped with a unique Fast Charge Mode that can charge devices up to two times faster than traditional wireless chargers. The PowerWave Base Pad is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Apple AirPods. It is a case-friendly charger, allowing phones to charge even while wearing protective cases that are up to 5mm thick.

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger price in India, availability

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. Available in a single black colour option, the charger can be purchased through Amazon, Anker.comm and retail stores.

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger features

Anker PowerWave Base Pad comes with 10W high-speed wireless charging capability. It is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. The pad comes with a 7.5W charging mode to refuel iPhones that is claimed by Anker to juice up the smartphone 10 percent faster than other brands.

The Anker PowerWave Base Pad has a slim rectangular design. It has a non-slip pad on the bottom that ensures that the handset stays in place even when it is vibrating during notifications or incoming calls. There is an LED Indicator that notifies the charging status. The pad also comes with foreign object detection feature that ensures that items like cards or keys don't activate charging when kept on the pad.

The Anker PowerWave Base Pad comes with battery protection, overcurrent regulation, and voltage regulation. It features inbuilt vents to dissipate heat and control temperature.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anker PowerWave Base Pad, Anker PowerWave Base Pad Price in India, Anker PowerWave Base Pad Features
Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Fast Wireless Charger Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Now on Sale in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Debuts With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  7. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Mi TV Master With 8K Resolution, 5G Support Launching September 28
  9. Samsung to Launch More Galaxy FE Versions of Its Flagships: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Debuts With MS Dhoni Branding
#Latest Stories
  1. Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Fast Wireless Charger Launched in India
  2. Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
  3. Flipkart Wholesale Expands to Ghaziabad, Meerut, 10 More Cities Ahead of Festive Season
  4. Instagram Reels Getting Longer Videos, Extended Timer, New Edit Features
  5. Samsung to Launch More Galaxy FE Versions of Its Flagships: Report
  6. US Justice Department Proposes Changes to Internet Platforms' Immunity
  7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reshoots Set for October: Report
  8. OnePlus 8T May Support 65W Warp Charge Technology
  9. WhatsApp Brings a Catalogue Shortcut, New Call Button to Business Chats in Latest Beta on Android
  10. Facebook to Reject Political Ads Prematurely Claiming US Election Victory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com