Anker Powerport Atom III Slim charger with four ports was launched in India on Wednesday. The 65W charger can charge up to four devices, including laptops and other gadgets, at the same. It packs a single USB Type-C port and three USB Type-A ports for connectivity. It is equipped with a gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor for improved heat dissipation, reduced size, and increased efficiency. It comes with multi-protection technology that offers advanced safety features such as temperature control, overload protection, and more.

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim charger price in India, availability

As per the information sent to us by Anker, the Anker Powerport Atom III Slim is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India, however, it is currently available at a deal price of Rs. 3,799 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim specifications, features

As mentioned, Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W charger features four ports: one USB Type-c port and three USB Type-A ports. The company says that the USB Type-C port is equipped with Power IQ 3.0 that provides a maximum output of 45W to charge laptops such as laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 and the Apple MacBook Air 2018 at peak speed. The three USB Type-A ports share the remaining 20W to provide optimum charging for other devices.

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W charger is equipped with a gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor that offers it an ultra-slim appearance, improved heat dissipation, and enhanced efficiency, the company claims. Furthermore, the charger comes with multi-protection technology, which essentially offers a combined advanced safety of overload protection, temperature control, and more.

Last month, Anker launched the AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam which is capable of recording full-HD (1080p) videos at 60fps. It comes with a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C connectivity options. It has a simple clip for a secure grip and offers plug-and-play functionality.

