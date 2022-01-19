Technology News
  Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W GaN Charger With USB Type C, USB Type A Ports Launched in India

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W GaN Charger With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W charger can charge up to four devices simultaneously.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 January 2022 14:13 IST
Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W GaN Charger With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India

Photo Credit: Anker

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim comes with multi-protection technology

Highlights
  • Anker Powerport Atom III Slim has gallium nitride for improved efficiency
  • Its USB Type-C port offers 45W peak output
  • Anker Powerport Atom III Slim is available on Amazon

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim charger with four ports was launched in India on Wednesday. The 65W charger can charge up to four devices, including laptops and other gadgets, at the same. It packs a single USB Type-C port and three USB Type-A ports for connectivity. It is equipped with a gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor for improved heat dissipation, reduced size, and increased efficiency. It comes with multi-protection technology that offers advanced safety features such as temperature control, overload protection, and more.

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim charger price in India, availability

As per the information sent to us by Anker, the Anker Powerport Atom III Slim is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India, however, it is currently available at a deal price of Rs. 3,799 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim specifications, features

As mentioned, Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W charger features four ports: one USB Type-c port and three USB Type-A ports. The company says that the USB Type-C port is equipped with Power IQ 3.0 that provides a maximum output of 45W to charge laptops such as laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 and the Apple MacBook Air 2018 at peak speed. The three USB Type-A ports share the remaining 20W to provide optimum charging for other devices.

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W charger is equipped with a gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor that offers it an ultra-slim appearance, improved heat dissipation, and enhanced efficiency, the company claims. Furthermore, the charger comes with multi-protection technology, which essentially offers a combined advanced safety of overload protection, temperature control, and more.

Last month, Anker launched the AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam which is capable of recording full-HD (1080p) videos at 60fps. It comes with a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C connectivity options. It has a simple clip for a secure grip and offers plug-and-play functionality.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Anker Powerport Atom III Slim, Anker Powerport Atom III Slim price in India, Anker Powerport Atom III Slim specifications, Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W Charger, Anker
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.52-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W GaN Charger With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India
