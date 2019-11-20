Technology News
loading

Anker 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad Launched in India at Rs. 3,499

Lets you quickly charge popular iPhone and Galaxy devices

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 15:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Anker 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad Launched in India at Rs. 3,499

The wireless charger has status LEDs all around the base

Highlights
  • It supports 10W fast charging
  • It’s compatible with any device using the Qi standard
  • It’s priced in India at Rs. 3,499

Popular phone accessory manufacturer, Anker, has launched its first 10W Qi wireless charger in India. It's a charging pad that supports the faster 10W charging speeds and is compatible with any Qi wireless charging standard supporting device. It's priced in India at Rs. 3,499, with an 18-month warranty and is only available in one colour, which is black. It's said to be available across major retail and e-commerce stores in India.

The Anker 10W charging pad measures 209x127x36mm and weighs 168 grams. It features a non-slip texture for the base and feet underneath, so it stays put on a desk. The charger also features blue LED lights around the base of the charger, which light up when a phone is charging and turn off when the device it fully charged. Anker states that it's also used sensors for temperature control, overcurrent protection and overvoltage protection. Anker says that you'll be able to wireless charge your phone even with a case on (up to 5m thick).

When plugged into a regular charger, the Anker 10W charging pad charges at 5W but when plugged into a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatible wall adapter, it can charge at 10W. Anker bundled a Micr-USB cable in the box but the wall charger will need to be purchased separately.

As more and more devices, especially smartphones and audio accessories such as wireless earbuds, begin adopting the Qi standard, wireless chargers have dropped in price considerably compared to what they were a few years back. The Qi standard is not new, as phones as old as Nokia's Lumia devices began using it many years ago.

There are plenty of Qi wireless chargers available in the market, in all shapes, sizes and charging capacities. We've rounded up some of the best wireless chargers that you can buy in India right now, which you can read about here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: anker, wireless charger
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Apple Continues to Lead True Wireless Earphones Segment, Despite Tough Competition: Counterpoint Research
Anker 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad Launched in India at Rs. 3,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro With 50W Fast Charger, Realme 5s Launched: Highlights
  2. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  3. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  4. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  5. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  7. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  8. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  9. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Redmi K30 Might Feature 120Hz Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Anker 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad Launched in India at Rs. 3,499
  2. Apple Continues to Lead True Wireless Earphones Segment, Despite Tough Competition: Counterpoint Research
  3. Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor
  4. Mi TV 4A 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models Start Receiving Android TV 9.0 Update in India
  5. Apple May Be Building Next-Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests
  6. Zomato Denies Merger Talks With Rival Swiggy
  7. Alibaba Eyes $12.9-Billion Hong Kong IPO After Setting Price: Reports
  8. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
  9. Oracle Said to Delay Decision to Name Successor to Mark Hurd
  10. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.