Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android, Windows Also Reportedly Targeted by Massive Scale Chinese Government Hack Originally Thought to Affect iPhones

Android, Windows Also Reportedly Targeted by Massive Scale Chinese Government Hack Originally Thought to Affect iPhones

Google's disclosure last week suggested that iPhones had specifically been targeted

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 17:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Android, Windows Also Reportedly Targeted by Massive Scale Chinese Government Hack Originally Thought to Affect iPhones
Highlights
  • Google disclosed the zero-day vulnerabilities to Apple earlier this year
  • iOS versions 10 to 12.1.4 were reportedly vulnerable to the exploit
  • No company has yet disclosed which websites were maliciously altered

Google last week disclosed the details of an incredibly sophisticated campaign to attack iPhones and steal vast amounts of personal, uniquely identifying data over the course of several years. The company only said at the time that iPhones were affected, and that it notified Apple privately of the vulnerabilities in February this year. Apple then patched the vulnerabilities within days of being made aware of them. However it has now come to light that the attacks were reportedly carried out by the Chinese government specifically to target the minority Uighur ethnic group, and that Android and Windows-based devices have also been affected. 

As disclosed by Google in a lengthy blog post, the attacks were carried out using maliciously altered websites. Users visiting these websites with an iPhone were automatically infected and personal data including passwords, photos, text messages, and GPS coordinates was compromised, according to Google. The company has not stated whether it was aware of similar attacks against its own Android mobile operating system and Windows-based PCs over that same duration.

Google described its findings as evidence of "a group making a sustained effort to hack the users of iPhones in certain communities over a period of at least two years" though it did not identify either the attacker or targeted victims.

TechCrunch and Forbes have reported that it was the Chinese government targeting the Uighur ethnic group, and that many others have been caught up in the attack simply by having visited the same websites, which infect devices indiscriminately.

Techcrunch further cites an anonymous source who says that the US FBI has opened an investigation of its own into the attacks and has contacted Google to delist the affected websites from its index to prevent further spread. It is still not clear which websites were affected and how many people have been infected in total.

Microsoft said in a statement to Forbes that Google has not notified it of any such findings, in the way that it says it reported them to Apple. Google has not yet acknowledged reports of Android also being targeted. Apple has also not released any statement or comment on the disclosures.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Microsoft, Windows, Android, iPhone, iOS, iPhone hack
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Date Confirmed as September 18, Specifications Teased
Android 10 Release Date Will Be Tuesday, Canadian Telco Rogers Corroborates
Android, Windows Also Reportedly Targeted by Massive Scale Chinese Government Hack Originally Thought to Affect iPhones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  2. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch in India on September 18, Amazon Reveals
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Performs Final Lunar Orbit Move, Lander to Separate Today
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?
  9. Android 10 Is Out Tuesday, Telco Listing Tips
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Action Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  2. Android 10 Release Date Will Be Tuesday, Canadian Telco Rogers Corroborates
  3. Android, Windows Also Reportedly Targeted by Massive Scale Chinese Government Hack Originally Thought to Affect iPhones
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Date Confirmed as September 18, Specifications Teased
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Separates From Vikram Lander Carrying Pragyan Rover: ISRO
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Price in India, Specifications, Features, and Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Oppo A9 2020 Teasers Reveal Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Airtel Xstream Box, Xstream Stick Launched in India: Price, Plans, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  9. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications and Price Leaked, Pre-Orders Tipped to Start on September 13
  10. Vivo Z1x Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.