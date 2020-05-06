Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android Flaw Allows Remote Cote Execution Across Versions, May 2020 Security Update Fixes It

Android Flaw Allows Remote Cote Execution Across Versions, May 2020 Security Update Fixes It

The CVE-2020-0103 flaw could allow for remote code execution, and it affects all Android OS builds utilizing security patch levels issued prior to May 5.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 May 2020 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Android Flaw Allows Remote Cote Execution Across Versions, May 2020 Security Update Fixes It

CIS notes that the bug has not been exploited in the wild

Highlights
  • The CVE-2020-0103 which could allow for remote code execution
  • Damage depends on the privileges associated with the app
  • CIS advises caution before installing unverified apps from Play Store

Google has patched several bugs in its May 2020 Android security patch. These vulnerabilities are reported to pose high risk for consumers as well as business and government institutions – if exploited. The critical severity flaw CVE-2020-0103, in particular, could allow for remote code execution. It affects all Android OS builds utilising security patch levels issued prior to May 5. Centre for Internet Security (CIS) has listed a total of 39 high risk vulnerabilities in Google's Android OS that were patched in recent update by Google. The organisation notes that fixes for all of these vulnerabilities have been rolled out by Google with May 2020 patch, but other OEMs are yet to roll it out to their phones.

CIS has listed 39 Android OS vulnerabilities in its blog post that pose high risk to small, medium, and large businesses and government organisations. The organisation notes that there are currently no reports of these vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild. The most severe of these vulnerabilities is CVE-2020-0103 which could allow for remote code execution.

The remote code execution vulnerability in CVE-2020-0103 was not detailed on the CVE Mitre site by NVD, but Google in its security bulletin on May 1 noted, "The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted transmission to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process."

CIS adds, “Successful exploitation of the most severe of these vulnerabilities could allow for remote code execution within the context of a privileged process. These vulnerabilities could be exploited through multiple methods such as email, web browsing, and MMS when processing media files.” However the damage caused by these bugs varies based on the privileges associated with malicious apps. In the worst case scenario, an attacker could install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.

Google Updates Chrome After Spotting 'Critical' Security Vulnerability

“If this application has been configured to have fewer user rights on the system, exploitation of the most severe of these vulnerabilities could have less impact than if it was configured with administrative rights,” CIS adds.

The latest Android Bulletin notes that all of these vulnerabilities have been patched with the latest May 2020 Android security patch dated May 5. Out of the 39 vulnerabilities, 36 were classified as high-severity, 1 was classified moderate, and 2 were classified as critical. Apart from CVE-2020-0103, the other critical-severity flaw (CVE-2020-3641) was in Qualcomm closed source component, and has not yet been detailed.

CIS advises OEMS to apply appropriate updates by Google or mobile carriers to vulnerable systems, immediately after appropriate testing. It also recommends users to download only trusted vendor apps via Google Play Store. Users should exercise caution and evaluate before visiting un-trusted websites or follow links provided by unknown or un-trusted sources. For those who are aware of best security practices must inform and educate others regarding threats posed by hypertext links contained in un-trusted emails or attachments.

Hackers Exploiting Bug in Microsoft Email Servers

As mentioned, Google has rolled out the May 2020 Android security patch to Pixel devices already.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android Vulnerability
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone SE (2020) Gets Teardown Treatment, Taptic Engine Analysed
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Android Flaw Allows Remote Cote Execution Across Versions, May 2020 Security Update Fixes It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi Mi 10 Spotted on Xiaomi India Site
  3. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  4. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  6. Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility Launched for Those Without Smartphones
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  8. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  9. Redmi Note 8 Series Touches 30 Million Units Sale Mark Globally: Xiaomi
  10. Xiaomi India to Launch a Device to Turn Your Regular TV Into Smart TV
#Latest Stories
  1. French Hacker Claims Aarogya Setu Flaw Reveals Unwell People in PMO, Army HQ, After IT Minister’s Assurance of Security
  2. Android Flaw Allows Remote Cote Execution Across Versions, May 2020 Security Update Fixes It
  3. iPhone SE (2020) Gets Teardown Treatment, Taptic Engine Analysed
  4. Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases 'New Surprises' in May, Could Be a 5G Phone, More
  5. Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility Launched by Health Ministry for Those Without Smartphones
  6. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. NFC May Soon Be Used to Charge Small Devices Wirelessly; Smartphones May Get Reverse Wireless Charging
  8. Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad
  9. LG Velvet Poses for the Camera in Early Hands-On Video, More Live Photos Leaked: Report
  10. Aarogya Setu App Has Been Downloaded by 9 Crore People: Government
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com