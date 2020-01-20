Technology News
loading

Android R Developer Preview Spotted Running on Google Pixel 4 on Geekbench

Android R or Android 11 should be announced at Google I/O in a few months.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Android R Developer Preview Spotted Running on Google Pixel 4 on Geekbench

A Google Pixel 4 smartphone was running the upcoming Android R operating system

Highlights
  • Google had announced that it was dropping the current naming scheme
  • Android 10 was referred to as Android Q in the developer preview
  • Android R is most likely an early designation to Android 11 OS

With the next edition of Android operating system (OS) reportedly around the corner, a benchmark test has been spotted on Geekbench which indicates that a Google Pixel 4 smartphone was running the upcoming Android R operating system, which can be expected to be called Android 11 upon launch, going by Google's new naming scheme.

Looking at the GeekBench listing itself, there sadly isn't any real additional info to extract.

The calculated benchmark scores are roughly in the right ballpark for the Google Pixel 4 and its Snapdragon 855 chipset. The 6GB RAM amount also checks out. And, that's about it. We just get the curious Android R string hanging out in the report document, GSMArena reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the tech giant had announced that it was dropping the customary desserts and alphabetic naming scheme for a more comprehensive numerical system.

It is pertinent to note that Android 10 was referred to as Android Q in the developer preview up until the introduction of the final build.

Thus, the Android R developer preview is most likely an early designation to Android 11 OS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4, Android R, Android 11, Google
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Price in India and Launch Dates Tipped
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Global Corporate Tax System Must Be Overhauled

Related Stories

Android R Developer Preview Spotted Running on Google Pixel 4 on Geekbench
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  2. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: All Details
  4. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launch Timeline, Price in India Tipped
  8. Jio Reportedly Enters UPI Payments Space to Counter Google Pay, WhatsApp
  9. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  10. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Studio Ghibli Movies Coming to Netflix Globally, Including India
  2. Hacker Leaks Passwords for 500,000 Internet-Connected Devices: Report
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Global Corporate Tax System Must Be Overhauled
  4. Android R Developer Preview Spotted Running on Google Pixel 4 on Geekbench
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Release Date Rumoured for February 11; Mi 10 Pro 5G Live Images Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Price in India and Launch Dates Tipped
  8. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Calls for Regulation for Artificial Intelligence
  9. SpaceX Aims to Send NASA Astronauts to Space in Q2 2020: Musk
  10. Excessive Internet Use Reduces Motivation to Study in Students, Researchers Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.