Technology News
loading

Android Q Dessert Name May Have Been Queen Cake, Says Dave Burke, VP Android

We now have some closure about Android Q’s dessert name

By | Updated: 30 August 2019 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Android Q Dessert Name May Have Been Queen Cake, Says Dave Burke, VP Android

Android 10’s mystery dessert name has been solved

Around a week ago, Google revealed the final name for the next version of Android and to everyone's surprise (and some disappointment), it wasn't a dessert. We knew the version following Android 9 Pie would be Android 10 Q, but Google has decided to end dessert naming convention and simply call it — Android 10. While there has been lots of speculation as to what dessert ‘Q' stood for, Android's VP of engineering has finally put the rumours to rest. Android Q would have most likely been called Queen Cake for the public and internally, it had the name Quince Tart.

Google's Dave Burke, VP of Engineering for Android and Dan Sadler, Software Engineer, Android were guests on a recent episode of All About Android on YouTube. Talking about the new redesign of Android, Burke mentioned how Android started off “without a huge amount of thought” and that's generally been the theme of the platform — to start with the simplest thing and continue improving it after. But the main reason for changing the naming convention from dessert names to just numbers is that based on feedback, most of the dessert names were “not globally relatable.”

For Q, the list of dessert names were mostly “exotic,” and their significance would have been lost with many people around the world. Burke also debunked the rumour that the teams didn't go with numbers because they couldn't come up with a name. In fact, he states that if it were up to him, it would have been called Queen Cake. The doesn't seem to be a very popular dessert and it's probably best that Google decided to drop the dessert names from the 10 onwards.

Burke also revealed that the internal name for 10 was Quince Tart, and thus ‘qt' codename is present in the AOSP build of Android 10. Sadler said that they will continue having a codename internally for subsequent versions of Android.

Android 10 also comes with a refreshed logo with the Android robot sitting on top. The colour has also been changed from green to black for better visibility. It's a small change but Google found the green was hard to read, especially for people with visual impairments. The new version will be rolling out to Pixel devices starting September 3. What's more, the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are also said to be receiving this update on the same day, which would be some of the first non-Pixel devices to get the new version of Android on the same day as Google's phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android 10, Android Q, Android
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Skype Update Brings the Ability to Draft, Bookmark, Preview Messages; Split Window Feature Rolled Out for All Desktop Users
Android Q Dessert Name May Have Been Queen Cake, Says Dave Burke, VP Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  3. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  4. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  5. Redmi Note 8 Series Coming to India in '8 Weeks': Xiaomi India Chief
  6. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  7. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus 6Z, More Phones Get August Security Patch
  9. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  10. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
#Latest Stories
  1. Brain Waves Detected in Mini-Brains Grown in a Lab
  2. Android Q Dessert Name May Have Been Queen Cake, Says Dave Burke, VP Android
  3. Skype Update Brings the Ability to Draft, Bookmark, Preview Messages; Split Window Feature Rolled Out for All Desktop Users
  4. No-Fly Boys: New Russian Space Suit Clashes With Pee Ritual
  5. Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale Offers Discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Vivo V15 Pro, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold Tipped to Relaunch on September 6 in South Korea
  7. Samsung Galaxy A20s Receives Bluetooth Certification, Tips Imminent Launch With v4.2 Connectivity Standard
  8. Amazon to Offer Help for Customers Who Search About Suicide
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32-Inch, Mi TV 4C Pro 32-Inch Start Receiving Android TV 9.0 Update in India
  10. Lenovo Announces Its Latest Consumer PC Lineup Ahead of IFA 2019, Including Chromebooks and All-in-Ones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.