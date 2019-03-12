Even though March 11 turned out to be a false alarm as the possible release date for the Android Q first beta, we might not have to wait for long. According to an online report, an alleged screengrab of an internal Google calendar has revealed that the search giant is planning to roll out the first beta of the next major Android release tomorrow. Google is yet to officially say anything about Android Q, however given that the company recently made the Android Q beta bug tracker live, it is not too far-fetched to believe that beta launch is imminent.

As per an image shared by a Redditor, Google is planning to release the Android Q first beta on Wednesday, March 13. The image also hints towards an over-the-air (OTA) rollout, suggesting that the company will ask interested users to register for Android Q beta, following which the OTA beta update will automatically reach the users' devices, like the company has done in the past. The Redditor writes that he got the screengrab from someone who claims that he's a developer at Google and the calendar visible in the image is a “developer calendar of some sort.”

It is believed that that Google is planning to expand the number of supported devices for the Android Q beta, however it is unclear if the support for the third-party devices will be available from day one, or the company will add it on a later date, like Google did last year. Android P was the first release of Google's mobile operating system, which allowed third-party smartphone makers to get in on the beta action. Traditionally pre-release software testing has been limited to Google Pixel or Nexus devices.

As per the leaks until now, Android Q will bring improved privacy and permission controls. It is also said to be adding support for Face ID-like biometric recognition as well as app update rollback.