Technology News

Android Q Beta 2 Gets a Patch That Fixes Issue Causing Apps to Crash on Startup

, 11 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Android Q Beta 2 Gets a Patch That Fixes Issue Causing Apps to Crash on Startup

Android Q Beta 2 patch is compatible with all Pixel phones

Highlights

Android Q Beta 2 patch is available for download through an OTA update

Factory images of the patch are also available for Pixel phones

The update is just 19MB in size

Android Q Beta 2 has received a patch just a week after it reached Pixel devices. The latest patch doesn't bring any noticeable change, though Google says that it includes a "small number of bug fixes" and prevents apps from crashing on startup. The Android Q Beta 2 release debuted last week brought features such as 'Bubbles' and iOS-like gesture navigation. These features haven't received any major changes through the new patch. Also, Google has fixed the issue that was resetting the permissions of installed apps.

According to the updated release notes on the Android Developers portal, the Android Q Beta 2 patch brings some "bug fixes for developers and early adopters", and it is suitable for development, testing, and general use. The patch includes a couple of "top resolved issues" relating to apps crashing on startup and the permission behaviour of the system.

Google mentions that because of conflicts with execute-only memory apps were crashing on startup that should now perform normally. "We've modified the associated Android Q behaviour change so that it now applies only to apps targeting Android Q or higher, rather than to apps targeting API 26 or higher."

Similarly, it was noticed that permissions of apps were resetting after they're reinstalled or the device was reboot. The Android team found that the problem was emerging due to an app ops issue that has also been fixed through the patch.

That being said, the latest patch still comes with a caution pertaining to "significant behaviour changes" that affect apps and normal functioning of your device.

The patch comes with build number QPP2.190228.023. Also, it is merely 19MB in size.

android q beta 2 patch gadgets 360 Android Q Beta 2 Android Q

Android Q Beta 2 patch includes build number QPP2.190228.023

 

Notably, the new patch retains the April 2019 Android security update. Likewise, it still has the version 16.0.88 of Google Play services that debuted with Android Q Beta 2.

Users who are already a part of the Android Beta Program can download the new build by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System update. Alternatively, Google has provided factory images and OTA files to manually download and install the new package.

Notably, since Android Q Beta is so far exclusive to Pixel phones, you can download the new patch on your Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3 XL only.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brilliant low-light photography
  • Fast modern processor
  • Great battery life
  • Google Assistant with localisations for India
  • Bad
  • Not very stylish or eye-catching
  • Expensive
  • No storage expansion
Read detailed Google Pixel XL review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12.3-megapixel
Battery Capacity3450mAh
Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable form factor, lightweight
  • Great cameras
  • Intelligent software features
  • Excellent performance
  • Bad
  • Volume button feels stiff
  • Boring design
Read detailed Google Pixel 2 review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity2700mAh
Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic design
  • Great cameras
  • Intelligent software features
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Bad
  • Annoying blue tint on display
  • Too expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 2 XL review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2880 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3520mAh
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor2.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity2915mAh
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3430mAh
Further reading: Android Q Beta 2, Android Q, Android, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Duo Starts Rolling Out Data Saving Mode for Android Users
Android Q Beta 2 Gets a Patch That Fixes Issue Causing Apps to Crash on Startup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  2. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Thousands of Amazon Workers Are Listening to What You Tell Alexa
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2, Vivo V15 Pro Discounts and More Offers in Amazon Sale
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  9. Canon EOS 250D With 4K Video Recording, Eye Detection AF Launched
  10. Android Smartphones Can Now Be Used as Physical Security Keys
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.