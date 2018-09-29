Google has released the revised statistics for Android distribution, with the data still not showing the latest and the greatest version, Android 9.0 Pie. This is, notably, not the first time Android Pie isn't a part of the Android distribution dashboard. The previous two revisions also showed the insignificant share of the Android version that was released last month and available across all Pixel smartphones and Essential Phone since launch. Companies such as HMD Global and OnePlus recently announced the rollout of Android Pie for their key models. Of course, Android Pie market share should expand over time as more devices adopt the new operating system.

The fresh distribution numbers by Google show that Android Pie is yet to open an account due to having less than 0.1 percent of distribution so far. Models such as OnePlus 6 and Nokia 7 Plus lately started receiving the latest update. However, the latest version is yet to reach budget devices that are contributing largely to the Android market.

Having said that, Android Nougat, which comprises Android 7.0 and 7.1, continues its domination with a share of 29.3 percent of the total Android market in September. This shows a slight dip from the 30.8 percent share reported earlier this month. Android Marshmallow comes as the second most popular Android release after Nougat with a share of 21.6 percent. This is again slightly lower than the previous 22.7 percent share. Android Oreo with version 8 and 8.1, on the other hand, jumped from 14.6 percent to 19.2 percent. Particularly, Android 8.0 captured 13.4 percent, up from 11.4 percent surfaced previously, whereas Android 8.1 reached 5.8 percent from the previous 3.2 percent.

Apart from the popular Android Nougat, Marshmallow, and Oreo versions, the Android distribution chart shows Android Lollipop at 18.3 percent, KitKat at 7.8 percent, and Jelly Bean at 3.2 percent. Dated versions, including Android Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread, are also a part of the distribution chart with 0.3 percent share each.

Updated Android Distribution Chart

Photo Credit: Google

Alongside the updated distribution numbers of different Android versions, Google has revealed the fresh data of OpenGL ES adoption. OpenGL 3.2 has continued to lead at 34.7 percent, while OpenGL 3.0 stood second with 30.1 percent share and OpenGL 2.0 came third with a 21.6 percent share. OpenGL 3.1, which is the predecessor of the latest OpenGL version, reached 13.6 percent.

The latest distribution numbers from Google have been collected during a seven-day period ending on September 28.