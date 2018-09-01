NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android Pie Running on Less Than 0.1 Percent Android Phones, Android Oreo Share Up to 14.6 Percent

Android Pie Running on Less Than 0.1 Percent Android Phones, Android Oreo Share Up to 14.6 Percent

, 01 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Android Pie Running on Less Than 0.1 Percent Android Phones, Android Oreo Share Up to 14.6 Percent

Android Nougat now holds a market share of 30.8 percent making it the most popular version in August

Highlights

  • The chart was for statistics ending August 31, 2018
  • Android Oreo continued to gain market share
  • Android Gingerbread was also a surprise gainer this month

The mobile software market saw the release of the final build of Android P or Android Pie earlier this month, but availability is currently limited to only Google's Pixel range of smartphones and tablets, as well as the Essential Phone. The Android distribution dashboard from Google has been updated and the numbers for August 2018 are out. Good news is that Android Oreo (8.0 and 8.1) increased its market share from 12.1 percent in July to 14.6 percent in August. The market share of Android 7.0 and 7.1 Nougat continued to fall, as did that of Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and most previous Android versions.

According to the official chart for August, share of Android smartphones running Android Pie was less than 0.1 percent, but is expected to rise in the coming months with several handsets from OEMs like Sony, Xiaomi, and Asus slated to get the update soon. Let's get into the exact numbers now.

androidP distribution Android P

Android Nougat, as combination of Android 7.0 and 7.1, now holds a total market share of 30.8 percent making it the most popular Android version in August 2018. On the other hand, the increasing share of Android Oreo in the second consecutive month owes mostly to the barrage of Android smartphones, from Xiaomi, Asus, Oppo, Vivo, etc, in the market running Android 8.0 Oreo and above.

Android Marshmallow fell slightly to 22.7 percent, compared to 23.5 percent in July this year. As for Android Lollipop, the yesteryear Android version continued to drop compared to last month, however, retained a sizeable 19.2 percent market share despite having been first released in 2014.

Finally, Android Jelly Bean came next with 3.5 percent market share, Android Ice Cream Sandwich got 0.3 percent share as did Android Gingerbread, which increased market presence from 0.2 percent in July. Notably, these numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed Google Play during the 7-day period ending on August 31.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android Oreo, Android Pie, Android P, Google
Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime Budget Phones Spotted on Official Vietnam Site
Android Pie Running on Less Than 0.1 Percent Android Phones, Android Oreo Share Up to 14.6 Percent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One Power With Snapdragon 636 SoC Coming to India in October
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  3. Sony Xperia XZ3 First Impressions
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  5. NASA Says Water Spotted at Jupiter's Great Red Spot
  6. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  7. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  8. Microsoft Announces Windows 10 October 2018 Update at IFA 2018
  9. Oppo F9 Pro Now on Sale in India, via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall
  10. iPhone XS, Apple Watch Series 4 Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.