NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Details Display Notch Guidelines for Developers and Manufacturers

, 31 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Details Display Notch Guidelines for Developers and Manufacturers

Highlights

  • Most new and upcoming Android phones come with the display notch
  • Google has rolled out some display notch mandates that OEMs must follow
  • OEMs cannot introduce more than two cutouts on one screen

As Android P official launch nears, Google has released guidelines for developers updating their apps to support the notch, or as Google calls it, the "display cutout". Google has also released details of what developers can expect from OEMs manufacturing smartphones with display cutouts. This comes due to the new display notch trend that has hit the smartphone industry, ever since the launch of the iPhone X last year.

Apart from giving developers tips on "taking advantage of the cutout area" and testing their apps with the cutout, Google notes that it ensured that hardware partners will also follow certain rules for efficient app compatibility across all phones with display notches. This included some must-dos in display design and a cap of a maximum of two cut-outs per screen. Furthermore, Google allows notches only on the top or bottom of the display, and nowhere else. Here's a lowdown given by Google to all manufacturers.

First, devices must ensure that their cutouts do not negatively affect apps. There are two key requirements:

1) In portrait orientation, with no special flags set, the status bar must extend to at least the height of the cutout.

2) In fullscreen or landscape orientation, the entire cutout area must be letterboxed.

Second, devices may only have up to one cutout on each short edge of the device. This means that:

1) You won't see multiple cutouts on a single edge, or more than two cutouts on a device.

2) You won't see a cutout on the left or right long edge of the device.

Within these constraints, devices can place cutouts wherever they want.

This is done so that developers can make apps that work consistently across devices with one or two display cut-outs, as well as devices with 18:9 and larger aspect ratios.

For developers, Google notes that Android P brings platform support for display cutouts with APIs that can be used to show content inside or outside of the cutout. It has also detailed how developers can make their apps compatible with devices that support display notches.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android P
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
PS4-Exclusive Gran Turismo Sport Gets Micro-Transactions
Google Details Display Notch Guidelines for Developers and Manufacturers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Mars Closest to Earth in 15 Years: How to Watch Live
  2. WhatsApp Group Video, Voice Calling Feature Is Now Live
  3. New iOS 12 Developer Beta Hints at 'Dual-SIM' iPhone Models
  4. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android P; Android 8.1 Oreo Skipped
  5. Lenovo to Launch First 5G Phone With Snapdragon 855, Executive Claims
  6. Honor 9N First Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart
  7. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Introduced in 2018
  8. 15-Year-Old Indian-American Boy Graduates as Engineer, Starts PhD in US
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 to Launch in India as an Amazon Exclusive
  10. Xiaomi Mi Note 4 Listed on TENAA, Tipped to Sport Transparent Back
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.