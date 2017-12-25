Android May Let Carriers Hide Signal Strength: Report

Android P may be set to give telecom carriers the ability to hide the signal strength in Settings. Signs of the new development have already surfaced through a piece of code designed for Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The new Android platform is expected to debut with the new carrier-centric feature sometime next year.

The commits appeared on Android Open Source Project site, as spotted by folks at XDA Developers. They reveal that carriers will get the option to hide signal strength in the "SIM Status" settings. It appears that unlike taking users into consideration, Google is fulfilling the request made by some carriers by opening the ability to change the visibility status of signals on the future Android version.

It is worth noting here that the value of signal strength, which is measured in dBm or asu, can be used to compare network performance on multiple devices. The quality of network to deliver enhanced voice and data connectivity highly depends on the signal strength. Therefore, the discovered flexibility would throw the ball in the carriers' court to let them decide whether they want the end users to judge the quality of their networks or not.

Importantly, the new change will have no impact on third-party apps as there wouldn't be any changes pertaining to Android APIs. This means you would still be able to see the signal strength on your future Android device by downloading an appropriate app. However, Google might restrict that part as well by giving rights to carriers to even restrict signal strength through default APIs.