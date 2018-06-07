Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android P Beta 2 (Developer Preview 3) Released: How to Download and What's New

 
, 07 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Android P Beta 2 (Developer Preview 3) Released: How to Download and What's New

Highlights

  • Android P Beta 2 is now available for compatible devices
  • It brings a new security API, improved app switcher
  • The Downloads app has been renamed back to Files

At I/O 2018 last month, Google announced Android P beta (aka Android P Developer Preview 2). The build was made available for compatible devices to users who enrolled for the Android Beta Program. Now, the tech giant has dropped Android P Beta 2 (aka Developer Preview 3) which essentially looks to smoothen rough edges, brings small tweaks to the app switcher, app drawer, and even the general layout. These beta releases, over the course of the coming months, will continue to shed light on what is coming with the commercial release of Android P in October.

Android P Developer Preview 3 (Beta 2) is now available for Google Pixel devices, as well as devices from manufacturers that have implemented Project Treble. These include the Essential PH-1, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. Users of these devices will need to enrol in the Android Beta program, and will then receive the build via OTA in roughly 24 hours. If you're already enrolled and received the Android P Beta 1 on your Pixel device, you'll automatically get the update to Beta 2.

Android P Beta 2 includes the final APIs (API level 28) as well as the official SDK. 9to5Mac has spotted new features with the latest update, including a new time and date display design in the notification panel, a new weather notification on the Always-On Display, a new Colors menu that lets you view an image in different colour modes, revamped emoji design as well as addition of new emojis, quick reply for bundled notifications, and the Downloads app being renamed back to Files app.

Google also notes that the there is a new Security API that adds Face and Iris authentication as well, alongside fingerprint authentication that already existed before. ML Kit brings MessagingStyle notifications that shows you a thumbnail-like notification along with more actions, like smart reply and even lets you attach photos and stickers. Layout and UI tweaks to DND, Night Light, and Security have also been introduced.

There's a new multi-camera API that let you access streams simultaneously from two or more physical cameras. On devices with dual cameras, you can create features not possible with a single camera -- such as seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision. There's also the Dynamics Processing API for access to a multi-stage, multi-band dynamics processing effect to modify the audio coming out of Android devices and optimize it according to the preferences of the listener or the ambient conditions.

Android P Beta 1 introduced adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, new approach to navigation, UI changes, app actions, slices, android dashboard, and many new features that you can check out in detail here.

Let us know of any other changes that you see with Android P Beta 2 in the comments below!

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android P beta 2, Android, Google, Android P, Android P Developer Preview 3
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer Introduces Three Spider-Heroes
Google Faces Up to $11 Billion Fine in Second EU Antitrust Case
Android P Beta 2 (Developer Preview 3) Released: How to Download and What's New
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  2. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications Spotted on Benchmark Site
  4. Redmi 6 Series Launch Date Is June 12, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo
  5. Honor Play With 6.3-Inch Display, GPU Turbo Launched
  6. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Leaked
  8. Aadhaar Update History Feature Now Available to Download
  9. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check if Your Phone Will Get It Too
  10. Redmi Y2 India Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.