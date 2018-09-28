Last month, Google released the stable version of Android 9 Pie bringing gesture-based navigation system, adaptive battery, and more new features. Android Pie arrived first on Pixel handsets, including the original Pixel and Pixel XL as well as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Early user feedback suggests that after updating to Android Pie, the ability to see the apps with blocked notifications has been removed. The issue was reported in August and it is now marked as fixed by Google, and the company even confirmed that the ability will be retained in a future update.

The tech giant has marked this issue as fixed in Google Issue Tracker, and even said that the option to see list of apps with block notifications is coming back in a future update. Currently, after the Android 9 Pie update, the App Notifications menu gives the options to sort in 'Most recent' and Most frequent' lists, however there is no option to see the list of apps with blocked notifications. This was available prior to Android Pie, and was a neat way to discover these apps, and unblock the option for any app if the user so desired. It just made discovery easier, and users did miss the functionality on Android Pie.

To elaborate, in Android Oreo, users could go to System Settings > Apps & notifications > Notifications > App Notifications, and tap on the blue All apps header. From there, users could pick Apps: Turned off to view apps with blocked notifications. In Android 9 Pie, heading to System Settings > Apps & notifications > Notifications > App Notifications, and tapping on the blue header, only shows Most Recent and Most frequent. There is no way to see a list of all apps with blocked notifications.

While Google hasn't mentioned if the feature will come back in the next update itself or not, we presume that to be the case, given that the issue has been marked as fixed.