Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 13 Tipped to Include Tap to Transfer Playback Feature Similar to Apple’s Handoff Feature

Android 13 Tipped to Include Tap-to-Transfer Playback Feature Similar to Apple’s Handoff Feature

Google is also working on a redesigned output picker for audio on Android 13.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2022 16:58 IST
Android 13 Tipped to Include Tap-to-Transfer Playback Feature Similar to Apple’s Handoff Feature

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sebastian Bednarek

Google could be working on a feature that lets users transfer playback to a smart speaker

Highlights
  • Android 13 has not yet been announced by Google
  • Apple allows iPhone users to tap their HomePod to transfer playback
  • The feature is tipped to rely on Google’s casting protocols

Android 13 is still several months away but details of a new audio and media-related feature, in the works for the next iteration of Google's operating system for smartphones, has been spotted online. Google is reportedly working on a new feature that could allow users to move media playback between devices. The feature could offer similar functionality as Apple's Handoff feature that allows iPhone owners to transfer media to and from the company's HomePod speakers. Google is also working on redesigning the operating system's output picker for media on Android 13, as per another report.

In a mockup of a new user interface of a “Media Tap to Transfer” (TTT) workflow sourced by Android Police, Google is shown to be working on a feature to inform users on their Android phones (or “media cast sender” device) of available audio devices (or “media cast receiver” devices) nearby. The feature could work with Google's Casting protocol, used in its Chromecast devices and its smart speakers, according to the report.

android 13 tap to transfer controls android police android 13 tap to transfer

A mockup of the Tap-to-Transfer feature asking a user to move closer to the 'receiver' device
Photo Credit: Android Police

It is also worth noting that the demo of the feature leaked by Android Police shows a small on-screen chip advising a user to move closer to the device in order to play audio. This suggests that the feature could use hardware on a user's device like an Ultra-wideband (UWB) chip or Near Field Communication (NFC), according to the report. Apple currently supports similar functionality with HomePod speakers as part of its Handoff feature. However, it is currently unclear whether Google devices will be supported, or the functionality will be available to other devices.

In the meanwhile, according to another report by Android Police, Google could also be redesigning the audio output picker for the next Android version, or Android 13. The output picker is a feature that was added in Android 10 allowing users to select from a list of available devices that can play music near them, such as smart speakers, wireless earbuds and more. In the work-in-progress look at the new output picker sourced by Android Police, Google appears to have given the picker rounded corners, redesigned volume sliders showing the device's name, active devices are denoted with a tick, while unavailable devices are greyed out.

As there are still several months until the next version of Android is released, it is too early to tell whether the MTT feature will be available in its current form, or whether it will even make it to the next Android release. Google could also decide to hold the feature back for longer, such as the scrolling screenshots feature that was not ready in time for Android 11. Similarly, the redesigned output picker could also see improvements or redesigns before the next version of Android (or Android 13) is released later this year.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks pretty good
  • Smart functionality is top-notch
  • Microphones can hear you clearly from far away
  • Loud, detailed, refined sound
  • Bad
  • Nothing, really
Read detailed Google Nest Audio review
Model Nest Audio
Touchpad Yes
Display included No
Advertisement
Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great 
  • Clean, detailed sound 
  • Excellent soundstage 
  • Works very well within the Apple ecosystem
  • Bad
  • Some connectivity issues with stereo pairing 
  • Limited smart capabilities
Read detailed Apple HomePod mini review
Model HomePod mini
Touchpad Yes
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Android 13, Media Tap To Transfer, Tap To Transfer, Google, Media Casting, Google Chromecast, HomePod, Apple, Apple Handoff, Android
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report
Vodafone Idea's Debt to Equity Conversion to Make Government Largest Shareholder With 36 Percent Stake

Related Stories

Android 13 Tipped to Include Tap-to-Transfer Playback Feature Similar to Apple’s Handoff Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  3. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
  4. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details Here
  8. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  9. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch, Sale, and Pre-Order Dates Have Been Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 13 Tipped to Include Tap-to-Transfer Playback Feature Similar to Apple’s Handoff Feature
  2. Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report
  3. Halo Infinite to Soon Get Hotfix for Big Team Battle Multiplayer Mode's Matchmaking Issue
  4. Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered
  5. Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says
  6. Realme GT 2 Indian and Global Variants Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  7. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 With 36 Hours of Battery Life, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Launched in India
  8. Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi Only Model Launched in India, Starts at Rs. 93,999
  9. Xbox Series S/X Fastest Selling Microsoft Consoles; Company Calls for Cross-Platform Player Ban
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com