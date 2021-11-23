Technology News
Android 10 Running on Majority of Active Devices, Say Android Studio Platform Numbers

Google reportedly updated these version distribution numbers back in April 2020.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 November 2021 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Guido Coppa

Android versions 7 (Nougat) and below now have single digit shares in the total distribution

Highlights
  • Android 11 is still behind Android 10 at 24.2 percent of smartphones
  • Android 12 adoption numbers are currently unavailable
  • Google does not publish monthly reports on Android distribution

More than half of all smartphones running on Google's Android operating system are now running on Android 11 and Android 10, according to the latest statistics made available by the company. Google no longer provides regular updates on the adoption of Android updates on its developer website, instead revealing platform numbers on a semi-regular basis in Android Studio. Platform numbers for Android 12, which was released in October are not part of Google's latest distribution numbers. However, the previous three versions of Android currently make up nearly 70 percent of existing devices.

The latest platform distribution numbers were spotted by 9to5Google in Android Studio, where Google occasionally provides updates for Android update adoption. Google used to provide updated numbers every month, but stopped the practice back in 2018 forcing developers to rely on Android Studio to get a general idea of how many users were running recent or older versions of Android. This data can be useful for developers to decide which versions of Android to support, and which versions can be dropped in the future.

During this year's Google I/O, the company revealed that over 3 billion devices were running on Android. According to the latest distribution numbers in Android Studio, 24.2 and 26.5 percent of devices are running on Android 11 and Android 10, respectively. Android 9 is in third place with 18.2 percent of Android devices, followed by Android 8 with 13.7 percent. Notably, the share older versions of Android are now in single digits, with Android 7 (and 7.1) at 6.3 percent, Android 6 (Marshmallow) at 5.1 percent, Android 5 (Lollipop) at 3.9 percent, Android 4.4 (KitKat) at 1.4 percent and Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean) at 0.6 percent of all Android devices.

android distribution statistics 2021 9to5google website android android update android distribution numbers

The latest Android distribution numbers shared by Google on Android Studio
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

According to the report, before this, Google had not updated its statistics since April 2020, and developers might not see another update to the distribution numbers this year. Android 12 statistics are not currently available on Android Studio, but the operating system was released just a month ago, so numbers are unlikely to be high. Developers who are interested in checking these numbers for themselves can download the latest version of Android Studio from Google's website and use the wizard to create a new project to check how many users are running various versions of Android.

In contrast, Apple lists the distribution of devices running recent versions of its iOS operating system on its developer website. While numbers for iOS 15, which was released in September, are not available, Apple's latest numbers show that 85 percent of all active iPhone devices are running iOS 14, while 8 percent of devices are running iOS 13, leaving only 7 percent of all iPhone handsets running older versions of iOS. Meanwhile, 79 percent of all active iPad tablets are running iPadOS 14, 9 percent are running iPadOS 13, with 12 percent of iPad devices running older versions of the operating system. The next update from Apple is expected to feature updated numbers of devices that have updated to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android update adoption, Google, Android update, Android 12, Android 12 update, Android 11 adoption, Android 12 adoption, Android update distribution, Android Studio statistics
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
