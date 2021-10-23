Technology News
Android 12 Beta for iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5 to Start Rolling Out in India By December-End

The Android 12 beta update for all the iQoo phones will be released in a phased manner.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 October 2021 15:31 IST
Android 12 Beta for iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5 to Start Rolling Out in India By December-End

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo phones may get a few proprietary changes along with the core Android 12 features

Highlights
  • iQoo 3 will get Android 12 beta by March-end
  • Android 12 beta will reach iQoo 7 models, iQoo Z3 and Z5 in December
  • Asus is rolling out stable Android 12 release later this year

Android 12 beta for the iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5, and the iQoo 3 is set to be rolled out in India starting this December, the Chinese company has announced. The new beta release will include the latest Android experience. We can also expect some tweaks and proprietary changes from the iQoo side. In addition to iQoo, other subsidiaries of China's BBK Electronics including Oppo and Realme have announced their plans to bring Android 12 on their flagship offerings later this year.

As per the timeline provided in a press note, iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, and the iQoo Z5 will get the Android 12 beta starting from the end of December. The iQoo 3, on the other hand, will receive the new Android version in its beta stage by March-end in 2022.

iqoo android 12 beta rollout timeline image iQoo 7 iQoo 7 Legend iQoo Z5 iQoo Z3 iQoo 3 Android 12

iQoo phones are set to receive Android 12 beta from the end of December
Photo Credit: iQoo

 

iQoo has not yet detailed what features the new beta release will bring. We can, however, expect all the core Android 12 features alongside a few custom changes.

The Android 12 beta update for all the iQoo phones will be released in a phased manner, the company said. This clearly means that not all users will get the beta release simultaneously, and it may take some more time to reach your phone.

While the iQoo 3 was launched in India last year with Android 10, iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, and the iQoo Z5 came earlier this year and are based on Android 11.

Alongside iQoo, Oppo earlier this month announced ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 that it will initially roll out in public beta for both Oppo and OnePlus phones later this year. iQoo and Oppo sibling Realme also announced its plans to bring Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 to its flagship Realme GT as well as models such as the Realme X7 Max and Realme GT Master Edition later this year.

Separately, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has announced that it would bring a stable Android 12 release for its ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip starting December. The company is also set to bring the new Android update to the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s in the first quarter of next year. Furthermore, the ZenFone 7 and the ROG Phone 3 will get Android 12 in the first half of the year.

Details about the India release of Android 12 for the Asus ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3 are yet to be announced.

Earlier this week, Google released Android 12 for its Pixel phones. The update brings the Material You design language as well as a list of privacy-focused features.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5, iQoo 3, Android 12 update, Android 12, iQoo, Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 7, Asus ROG Phone 5, Asus ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG Phone 5S, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 3, Asus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
BMW to Phase Out Combustion Engines From Main Plant by 2024

