Technology News
loading

Android 12 Causing Touch Response, App Crashing Issues for Some Google Pixel Phone Users

Google has not yet acknowledged any issues with the Android 12 update.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 October 2021 12:52 IST
Android 12 Causing Touch Response, App Crashing Issues for Some Google Pixel Phone Users

Photo Credit: Google

Android 12 was released as Google’s latest operating system earlier this week

Highlights
  • Android 12 is making touch unresponsive on some Pixel phones
  • The problems aren’t limited to a particular Google Pixel model
  • Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 users are reporting the issues

Android 12 is apparently causing app crashes and touch response issues for some Google Pixel phone users. The Android update that Google released earlier this week after some anticipation was meant to enhance user experience with Google's new Material You design language and several underlying improvements. However, some users have reported online that soon after updating their Pixel phones to Android 12, they have started facing lag and other annoying problems, including unresponsive touchscreen. The issues are not limited to a particular model but are impacting most of the recent Pixel phones.

Some of the affected users have reported their problems on the Google Support forums. A large number of users have mentioned that after installing Android 12, they started noticing touch unresponsiveness on their Pixel phones. Some others have complained about apps crashing after moving to the latest Android version. There are also a few users who started seeing battery drain problems alongside other issues on their Pixel models following the Android 12 update.

Alongside user complaints on the Google Support forums, some of the users have also taken to Twitter to talk about the problems they are facing after updating their Pixel phones to Android 12.

 

The problems don't seem to be limited to a specific Pixel model, though most of the complaints available on the Web suggest that the issues are emerging on recent Pixel phones including the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

Google has not yet acknowledged any issues with Android 12 yet. However, product experts on the Google Support forums have recommended some affected users to switch to safe mode to determine if the problems are coming from any third-party apps. It doesn't seem to have helped users to a large extent.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for a comment on the matter and will update this space when the company responds.

Android 12 was released alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch earlier this week after months of beta testing. The new operating system brings interface-level changes through the Material You design language. There are also new privacy-focussed changes including the ability to share approximate location and a new Privacy Dashboard to detail app permission settings.

The Android 12 update is available for all Google Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 3. It also comes preloaded on the Pixel 6 series.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 12, Google Pixel, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5, Google, Pixel, Android
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp, Facebook Monetise Users’ Data, Can’t Claim Privacy Protection on Their Behalf, Says Government

Related Stories

Android 12 Causing Touch Response, App Crashing Issues for Some Google Pixel Phone Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Gmail for Web Gets New Features to Make Sure You Have the Right Recipient
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  5. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  6. New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Carries a Special Mode for Performance Boost
  7. Windows 11 Gets a Fix for AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue, More Bugs
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  10. Paytm Said to Have Secured SEBI’s Approval for India’s Biggest IPO
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 12 Causing Touch Response, App Crashing Issues for Some Google Pixel Phone Users
  2. WhatsApp, Facebook Monetise Users’ Data, Can’t Claim Privacy Protection on Their Behalf, Says Government
  3. Paytm Said to Have Secured SEBI’s Approval for India’s Biggest IPO
  4. PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel Says He Wishes He'd Invested More in Bitcoin
  5. Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 25-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  6. Walmart Orders Installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs Across US Retail Stores
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report
  8. Tencent Says 'Loophole' Allowed WeChat Searches on Google, Bing
  9. Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost
  10. Windows 11 Build 22000.282 Update Released, AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue Fixed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com