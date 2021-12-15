Technology News
Android 12 (Go edition) Set to Launch in 2022, Brings Improved Privacy Controls and Battery Life, New Features

Google says the new Privacy Dashboard is coming to Android 12 (Go edition).

By David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2021 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Android 12 (Go edition) will allow users to quickly share apps with Google Play and Nearby Share

Highlights
  • Android 12 (Go edition) offers on-screen Translate and Listen features
  • Google says Android 12 (Go edition) will bring battery life improvements
  • Android 12 (Go edition) shows apps using phone's camera and microphone

Android 12 (Go edition) has been announced by Google. The lightweight operating system (OS) is set to make its way to affordable entry-level smartphones in 2022, according to the company. The announcement comes two months after Google launched Android 12 for its Pixel smartphone lineup. Over four years since it was launched, Google says that over 200 million users are actively using the lightweight Android (Go edition) OS on their phones. The company is promising faster app launches, better privacy, improved battery longevity, new translation features, app and device sharing, as part of the next version of Android Go set to arrive next year.

With Android 12 Go, Google says that entry-level smartphones will be able to open apps faster with improved app launch times of up to 30 percent. The SplashScreen API that shows an interstitial screen with the app's icon when launching an app will also make its way to Android 12 (Go edition). The API allows an app's interface to load in the background before it is displayed to the user.

Affordable smartphones that run Android Go next year will also offer better battery life and storage, as the operating system will hibernate unused apps. The Files Go app, which is included on all Android Go handsets, will offer the ability to restore deleted files for up to 30 days, according to Google. Nearby Share and Google Play will allow users to quickly share apps directly with each other and save data.

Android 12 added important privacy enhancements, including the ability to check when apps are accessing your device and your information. Google has added the same Privacy Dashboard to Android 12 (Go edition), allowing you to check a timeline of when and which apps are accessing your location, camera, microphone, and other sensitive data protected by permissions. The new privacy indicators introduced this year will also inform Android 12 (Go edition) users about apps that are actively using the camera and microphone on their smartphone.

Google says that the Android Go system interface will also see improvements with the upcoming version, such as a quick user profile switching option on the lock screen. Meanwhile, the recent apps screen (or overview) will gain two new buttons that will allow users to translate or 'listen' to any on-screen content, like the news, according to the company.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 12 Go, Google, Android, Android 12 Go Edition, Android 12 Update
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Suggest Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM
Donald Trump's Truth Social Partners With Canada's Rumble
