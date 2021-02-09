Technology News
Android 12 Tipped to Come With UI Changes, New Privacy Features

Android 12 does not have a release date yet, but it can be expected to debut towards the end of the year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 February 2021 13:14 IST
Android 12 Tipped to Come With UI Changes, New Privacy Features

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Google has not shared a release date for Android 12

Highlights
  • Android 12 may bring a new notifications panel UI
  • It may make some changes to widgets
  • Android 12 may show camera and microphone icons in notifications panel

Android 12 will be Google's next OS for Android devices and is expected to launch later this year, but it seems like an early draft of a document that summarises Android 12 features has been leaked. It comes with screenshots that show the new UI changes including a new notifications panel, more pronounced rounded corners, new privacy features, and a new widget selection. As of now, Google has not officially shared any details on Android 12 so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Before a beta release for an OS, Google shares documentation and source code with its partners to allow them to prepare for their devices. A report by XDA Developers claims that an early draft from the said documentation has been leaked and it shows some of the changes, along with screenshots, that can be expected from Android 12.

A new notifications panel UI can be seen in one of the screenshots. It now has an opaque background and more pronounced rounded corners for each notification. There seem to be four Quick Settings tiles that are bigger in size instead of the usual six. The date and time that appears on the top left of the notifications panel has been interchanged. The top right of the notifications panel shows new icons, presumably for privacy features in Android 12.

Android 12 inline and

The camera and mic icon can be seen on the top right of the display
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

These new icons seem to show if the camera or microphone is being used. The report points out that tapping on these icons may show which app is using the camera or microphone. Privacy setting also seems to have been revamped in Android 12. It could allow a user to completely disable the camera, microphone, and location access.

In terms of changes to the widgets, there now seems to be a ‘Conversations' widget that may show recent messages, missed calls, or activity statuses, the report states. It also adds that Google plans to make the Conversation widget mandatory for all devices that will run Android 12. There are also ‘People Shortcuts' that provide quick information on a contact.

As mentioned earlier, since Google has not shared any information on Android 12 and its features, we can't say for sure what all will make its way to the final version of the OS.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Android 12, Google, Android 12 features, Android
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
