Technology News
loading

Android 12 DP2 Now Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone, and What’s New

Google has brought Android 12 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 March 2021 13:09 IST
Android 12 DP2 Now Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone, and What’s New

Photo Credit: Google

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) is available for testing purposes only

Highlights
  • Android 12 Developer Preview 2 brings PiP improvements
  • The new Android developer preview also includes Smart Forwarding
  • Android 12 DP2 enhances dark theme with a lighter grey shade

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) is now out for compatible Google Pixel phones and brings a number of new features and improvements over the previous developer preview that was rolled out in February. The new release brings various interface-level updates, including a lighter dark theme, one-handed mode, and integrated support for screens with rounded corners. Google has also provided picture-in-picture (PiP) improvements to help users easily resize their app windows. Additionally, the Android 12 DP2 release includes app overlay controls, extended security for lockscreen notifications, and bandwidth estimation improvements.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) download

Google has made Android 12 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) available for download on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. You can flash your Pixel phone using a compatible system image. In case if you've already installed a preview build on your Pixel device, you'll receive the update over-the-air automatically. You can also test the Android 12 DP2 release through the Android Emulator. Moreover, Google has also provided the ability to experience the changes on a smart TV based on Android TV using the ADT-3 developer kit.

It is important to point out that the Android 12 DP2, just like any previous Android developer previews, is specifically meant for developers and is not intended for end consumers. You may encounter bugs or issues after installing the latest release. It is, thus, recommended to download and install Android 12 DP2 on a secondary device.

Android 12 DP2 new features

One of the most noticeable changes that comes through Android 12 DP2 is the updated dark theme that has a lighter shade of grey instead of bringing a complete grey colour scheme that was introduced in the previous developer preview version. There is also a dedicated gesture called “swipe for notifications” to let users pull down the notification panel by swiping down on the homescreen.

To ease the experience on phones with big screens, Android 12 DP2 brings a One-handed mode. It is accessible by going to Gestures in the Settings menu and can be used by swiping down towards the screen. You can also enable settings to turn the One-handed mode off when switching apps or set a timeout to exit the mode after a certain period. Companies including Samsung and Xiaomi have already provided one-handed modes on their custom ROMs.

Another interesting interface-level change that Android 12 DP2 brings is the ability to let developers blur the background when their app's window is visible at the front. This brings a depth effect specifically for apps that show floating windows.

android 12 blur background update image Android 12

Android 12 DP2 brings a blur background effect
Photo Credit: Google

 

There are also tweaks to the lockscreen interface with thicker fonts and a rounded, bubble-shaped Emergency call button. As XDA Developers notes, the new developer preview also includes a face-based auto-rotation system that, once activated, uses the front-facing camera of your device to understand when to rotate the screen — depending on your facial position.

For gamers, the latest Android 12 preview brings a Gaming Dashboard with a dedicated widget to start livestreaming your gameplay on YouTube. The dashboard also includes controls to enable screen recording, FPS counter, and toggle Do Not Disturb mode.

Google has also included new overscroll and ripple animations in the Android 12 DP2. Similarly, you'll notice new lockscreen animations while locking and unlocking the device. There is also an enhanced “monet” theming system that allows the device to match the accent as well as the background shades to a selected wallpaper.

The Widgets section on the homescreen has also been redesigned, and the media player interface is tweaked to match with the system accent colour. Further, homescreen folders on Android 12 DP2 are also updated with additional padding. You can also reduce brightness of elements such as text on your device when using the dark mode by enabling the new ‘Turn screen darker' setting. It is available for access through the Accessibility settings under the Text and display section.

The Android 12 DP2 release also brings stashing and pinch-to-zoom gestures for the PiP mode. You can stash a PiP window by dragging it to the left or right edge or unstash it by either tapping its visible part or dragging it out. The pinch-to-zoom gesture allows easy resizing of the PiP window.

Google has also improved apps transition available on the PiP mode when using the swipe up-to-home gesture. Similarly, there is smoother crossfading animation when resizing non-video content in a PiP window. There are also updates to the tap behaviour on the PiP mode, with single-tapping to display controls and double-tapping to toggle the PiP window size.

In addition to the PiP window improvements, Android 12 DP2 includes support for devices carrying rounded-edge displays. Google has also extended its Companion Device Manager with a new CompanionDeviceService API to let developers force the system to wake their apps whenever an associated companion device, such as a smartwatch, fitness band, or wearable is nearby.

There is also an improved bandwidth estimation that allows developers to estimate aggregate throughput per carrier or Wi-Fi SSID, network type, and signal level for all users on the device.

Google has also brought a Smart Forwarding calls feature to Android 12 DP2, XDA Developers reports. It allows you to forward calls between two SIM connections and is useful when one of your SIM networks isn't reachable.

For better control over app overlays, Google has enabled developers to decide whether they want those overlays to be shown on their apps. This means that certain apps will be able to hide system alert windows overlaying their screens. The change could be important chiefly in case of apps showing transaction confirmation flows that require user attention and focus.

Android 12 DP2 also brings extended security for lockscreen notification actions. This essentially allows app developers to decide whether they want their apps to always require user authentication at the lockscreen level to perform a certain action. It will be useful, for instance, in case of messaging apps that will need user authentication for deleting a particular message or marking it as read.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 12 Developer Preview 2, Android 12 DP2, Android 12, Google, Android
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Starts Letting iOS Users View YouTube Videos In-App
Android 12 DP2 Now Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone, and What’s New
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Did Two Indians Spend $69 Million to ‘Own’ a JPG
  2. OnePlus 9R India Launch Date Set for March 23, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  4. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  6. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  7. Micromax In 1 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New MIUI Update
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 1 Recap: Captain America Is Forever
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell Adds Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard to Alienware m17 R4, Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptops Lineup
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.9 Update With February 2021 Android Security Patch
  3. Twitter Seeks Public Opinion on How to Treat Rule-Breaking World Leaders
  4. PUBG Corporation Is Hiring in India, Looking for Investment and Strategy Analyst
  5. Delhi High Court Asks Centre to Reply to Plea Challenging New IT Rules
  6. Realme 8 Series to Feature Realme UI 2.0 Out-of-the-Box, Super AMOLED Display, 50W Fast Charging
  7. Android 12 DP2 Now Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone, and What’s New
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 Tipped to Pack 64-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
  9. Twitter Starts Letting iOS Users View YouTube Videos In-App
  10. Micromax In 1 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com