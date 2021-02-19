Technology News
loading

Android 12 Developer Preview 1 Released: Check Out Compatibility and New Features

Google has brought the first developer preview of Android 12 to Google Pixel 3 series, Pixel 4 series, and Pixel 5 series smartphones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 February 2021 14:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 Released: Check Out Compatibility and New Features

Photo Credit: Google

Android 12 will debut for the public later this year

Highlights
  • Android 12 Developer Preview 1 system images are available for download
  • Google brought the developer preview for Android TV developers as well
  • Android 12 will reach ‘Platform Stability’ in August

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 12 — the next version of Android that will debut later this year as a successor to Android 11. The new release comes over five months after the arrival of the public release of Android 11 that took place in September. Just like with previous developer previews, the Android 12 Developer Preview 1 release is aimed at developers making their apps ready for the next big Android update. It is initially available for download on Google Pixel phones. However, developers can also look at its new features and changes over Android 11 through the Android Emulator available in Android Studio.

Android 12 Developer Preview compatibility

Google announced through a blog post that the Android 12 Developer Preview 1 can be installed on Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. System images for all these models have been provided for download. Alternatively, the first developer preview of Android 12 can be installed on a system through the Android Emulator in Android Studio. Developers working on Android TV apps can also get the first Android 12 developer preview via the ADT-3 device.

Before proceeding to manually download any of the system images, it is important to note that the Android 12 Developer Preview 1 is meant specifically for developers and not intended for end consumers. You may, thus, encounter some bugs or issues after installing the developer preview.

Android 12 release timeline

Alongside announcing the new developer preview, Google shared Android 12 release timeline to detail the milestones reaching the new update. You can check the timeline below.

  • Android 12 Developer Preview 1: February
  • Android 12 Developer Preview 2: March
  • Android 12 Developer Preview 3: April
  • Android 12 Beta 1: May
  • Android 12 Beta 2, 3: June-July
  • Android 12 Beta 4: August

In addition to the aforementioned timeline, Google has said that Android 12 will reach the ‘Platform Stability' stage through the Beta 4 stage in August. This means from that point, there won't be any further changes for developers.

Android 12 new features

The first developer preview of Android 12 brings interface-level changes to notifications. Google has also mentioned in its blog post that it was also working on optimising transitions and animations across the system to make them smoother. Apps targeting Android 12 will also be able to include notifications with custom content views that will be based on a standard template.

“This template ensures that custom notifications have the same decoration as other notifications in all states, such as the notification's icon and expansion affordances (in the collapsed state) and the notification's icon, app name, and collapse affordance (in the expansion state),” Google detailed.

In addition to custom notifications-focussed updates, Android 12 is in development to bring more responsive notifications. You'll notice the changes in the first developer preview that are likely to be further polished in later updates.

Android 12 Developer Preview 1 also brings compatible media transcoding to support HEVC format for video capture. Google has also provided platform support for AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) using AV1. This is claimed to dramatically improve image for the same file size when compared to older image formats, such as JPEG.

The first developer preview of Android 11 also includes foreground service optimisations through an expedited job in JobScheduler and a new release of Jetpack WorkManager library. There is also a new unified API to enable rich content insertion and accept rich content from sources including clipboard, keyboard, and even drag-and-drop gestures.

Apps designed for Android 12 will also be able to offer audio-coupled haptic feedback through the phone's vibrator. This means that you'll get more immersive audio experiences on the next-gen Android update.

Further, Google has simplified immersive mode to smoothen gesture navigation and make it more consistent. Android 12 also comes with an Android Runtime (ART) module to let Google push new software updates to the core runtime and libraries available on devices. This will enable a more consistent experience for installed apps.

Android 12 will also be about optimisations for tablets, foldables, and TVs. Some of those optimisations can be noticed from the first preview.

The first developer preview of Android 12 also includes modern SameSite cookie behaviours in WebView, Restricted Netlink MC, and safer exporting of components to prevent apps from inadvertently exporting activities, services, and receivers. There will also be other under-the-hood privacy and security changes that Google has detailed on a dedicated webpage.

Apart from the changes mentioned by Google, Android Police reported a list of new features that includes a one-handed mode, emergency SOS button, scrolling screenshots, and better notification snoozing. The first Android 12 preview also includes an improved screenshot editor and an updated Nearby Share feature with the ability to share Wi-Fi passwords.

Google has mainly provided the features that are essential for development purposes. But nonetheless, we can expect some interface-level changes and improvements in the future Android 12 developer preview and beta releases.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 12 Developer Preview 1, Android 12, Android, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos 3D, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched in India
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 Released: Check Out Compatibility and New Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Teasers Show Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  2. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  3. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  4. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
  5. WandaVision Episode 7 Goes Full Modern Family in New Clip
  6. Android 12 Developer Preview 1 Now Out for Testing Purposes
  7. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Philips TAB7305, TAB5305 Soundbars With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72 Reportedly Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Site
  10. Vaio Z (2021) Laptop With Contoured Carbon Fibre Build Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Rejected by French Village on Installation of Antennas
  2. Nvidia CMP Dedicated Cryptocurrency Mining Processors Launched, GeForce GPUs Hash Rate Reduced by 50 Percent
  3. Android 12 Developer Preview 1 Released: Check Out Compatibility and New Features
  4. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos 3D, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched in India
  5. Apple TV App Including Apple TV+ Available on Chromecast With Google TV Globally
  6. Office 2021 With Dark Mode Support Announced, Microsoft to Begin Rollout Later This Year
  7. Google Revamps AI Teams in Wake of Researcher Timnit Gebru’s Departure
  8. Redmi K40 Series Official Teasers Show Triple Rear Cameras; Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed
  9. Microsoft Announces Windows 10 21H1 Update With Focus on Improving Remote Work and Learning
  10. Apple Could Be Looking to Develop 6G Wireless Technology, Posts Job Listings for Engineers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com