Android 12 to Block Third-Party Apps from Customising Sharing Menu: Report

Apps can change the default sharesheet on Android 11, but users can install third-party apps like Sharedr to fix it.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2021 18:24 IST
Google reportedly doesn’t enforce UI consistency for Android Sharesheet

Highlights
  • Google to have the same Android Sharesheet across apps
  • The changes will come into effect with Android 12
  • Google has debuted a new design language for Android called Material You

Google is streamlining the way its users share links, images, and videos throughout apps in Android 12 by restricting third-party apps from replacing the native Android Sharesheet, as per a report. Android Sharesheet is the pop-up menu that appers from the bottom of the screen to allow users to share information (links, images, videos, memes) through a number of apps installed on a smartphone. The UI of the Android Sharesheet differs from app to app. The report says this is because Google did not enforce UI consistency for the Sharesheet up until now.

Android 11 users can get very different sharing menus across apps. Those who want the same sharing menu on all apps can install third-party apps like Sharedr to bypass the Android Sharesheet UI altogether. But Android 12 will have a consistent sharing menu across apps, which also means that third-party apps like Sharedr won't be allowed to replace the Android Sharesheet UI, as per the report by XDADevelopers. The report says that the system on Android 12 did not show the prompt to pick between Sharedr and the Android Sharesheet and opened the Android Sharesheet by default, which implies that Google is not allowing third-party apps in Android 12 from replacing the default Sharesheet.

At Google I/O annual developers conference, the company announced a string of changes that will debut with Android 12. The upcoming OS version will bring a considerable UI refresh, which will have an interface that can be personalised with a custom colour palette and new widgets that can be resized with much greater flexibility. The interface will also include fluid motion and new animations. These changes are based on Material You, a new design language which is an upgrade to the existing Material Design.

Further reading: Android Sharesheet, Android 12, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Begins Mass Production of 120Hz OLED LTPO Display Panels for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Reports
