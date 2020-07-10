Technology News
loading

Android 11 Will Not Come With Scrolling Screenshot Support, Google Reveals

The final version of Android 11 is expected to launch on September 8.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 10 July 2020 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Android 11 Will Not Come With Scrolling Screenshot Support, Google Reveals

Android 11 Beta 2 was released earlier this week

Highlights
  • Scrolling screenshot allows users to take long screenshots
  • Android 11 won't have the feature despite some development
  • Android 11 will make it easier to build device-to-device migration tools

Android 11 will not support the much-anticipated scrolling screenshot functionality, a Google executive revealed on Thursday. Although the feature is available on some devices running Android-based custom ROM such as Xiaomi's MIUI, the scrolling screenshot will not yet be available on stock Android devices such as Google Pixel models. During an Android 11 Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Android system UI team manager, Dan Sandler indicated that the feature could not be fully completed due to limited resources owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The scrolling screenshot feature essentially allows users to take a long screenshot of a page by scrolling through the content.

Scrolling screenshot on Android 11

The scrolling screenshot feature was first spotted in the Android 11 Developers Preview 1, though it was not yet functional. However, it was anticipated that the feature would eventually work on stock Android devices with the final version of Android 11.

Explaining why the feature isn't coming to the next-generation Android, Sandler said that the team was aiming to make the feature work for the entire Android ecosystem and not just for "one or two hand-picked apps."

"In the end, as with every Android release (and especially in this unusual year), we had to make hard choices about where to focus our limited resources; while this is a cool feature that we're still really excited about, we decided not to rush it," Sandler added during the Reddit AMA session.

Background app restriction

When asked about the restrictions on apps running in the background that many developers for years have complained about on Chinese smartphones, the Android Engineering Team (AndroidEngTeam) indicated that the problem is "complicated" as Google can't restrict Chinese OEMs from implementing their own restrictive app-killing features. However, the Android engineering team did reveal that Android 11 will introduce a feature to "make sure device manufacturers are alerting users of app restrictions in a timely manner."

Meanwhile, Android 11 is also making it easier for phone manufacturers to build device-to-device migration tools, the team announced during the AMA session.

The Android 11 Beta 1 had brought a host new features for the end-users such as chat bubbles, improved media controls, and improved control over sensitive permissions. The Android 11 Beta 2 was released earlier this week and gave more tools to the developers to make sure their apps work smoothly with the final version on Android 11 that is expected to come out on September 8.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 11, Android 11 Beta, Reddit AMA, Google, Scrolling screenshot
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Long Road Ahead for Fully Self-Driving Cars, Despite Tesla Claim

Related Stories

Android 11 Will Not Come With Scrolling Screenshot Support, Google Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  5. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Watch the ‘Dil Bechara’ Title Track With Sushant Singh Rajput
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Create TikTok-Style Videos
  8. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  10. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony to Invest $250 Million in Epic Games for Minority Stake
  2. Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera With 8K Video Recording Support Launched, EOS R6 Debuts as Well
  3. Fortnite Creator Epic Games Gets $250 Million Investment From Sony
  4. Google’s New Nest Smart Speaker Revealed, Could Launch Soon
  5. Crash Bandicoot Comes to Mobiles With Endless Runner on iOS and Android
  6. Android 11 Will Not Come With Scrolling Screenshot Support, Google Reveals
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G’s First Sale in Four Months to Take Place on July 13: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Dell XPS Desktop Refresh With 10th Generation Intel Processors, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs Launched
  9. ‘Dil Bechara’: Watch the Title Track Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput
  10. TikTok Says Removed Over 49 Million Videos in Second Half of 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com