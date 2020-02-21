Technology News
loading

Google Tests Putting a Music Player in Android 11 Quick Settings Panel: Report

To make place for the music player, the toggles in the Quick Settings panel will shift to one side.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 February 2020 17:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Tests Putting a Music Player in Android 11 Quick Settings Panel: Report

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Android 11 first developer preview was rolled out a few days ago

Highlights
  • The new music player location is not enabled by default
  • Google may shelve the idea of relocation before stable release
  • The Android 11 stable version will arrive in H2 2020

The first Android 11 Developer Preview was rolled out on Thursday, and developers have since been busy digging inside to find all the new features sit brings. A publication has now spotted a new feature that brings the music player inside the Quick Settings in the notification shade. This new feature has apparently been spotted in the test version of Android 11, and it may or may not be arrive in the stable release.

Google is reportedly testing placing the music player in the Quick Settings panel for whenever you're listening to music. The player originally sits in the notification shade, and when users receive too many notifications, the player gets shifted to the bottom of the scroll, often forcing users to go all the way to the end to find it. To eradicate this bad user experience, Google is testing relocating the player to the Quick Settings panel. XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman noticed it first, and the screenshots Rahman shared on XDA show the music player sitting in the Quick Settings panel, and to make place for it, the other toggles have shifted to the left side, while the other side is taken up by the music player.

The report says that if you open up the panel completely, the music player will shift to the bottom of the panel, and all the other toggles will shift above. With this little tweak, Google looks to make the music player always accessible to users. This feature is not enabled by default, so one may not see it even if they are on the first Android 11 Developer Preview. Also, because it was seen to be tested in the first preview, there may be several changes made to it, before it is launched in the stable channel, or it may even be shelved completely before the stable launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 11, Android 11 Developer Preview, Quick Settings, Music Player, Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Government Gets Nearly Rs. 15,700 Crores in AGR Dues, Will Send Notice for Remainder
Microsoft Starts Rolling Out Colourful App Icons to 'Modernise' Windows 10 Look

Related Stories

Google Tests Putting a Music Player in Android 11 Quick Settings Panel: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  3. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  6. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70 Reportedly Getting Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, Payment Service Provider Fees Rule
  2. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 65W Fast Charging and 5G Support Tipped
  3. Microsoft Starts Rolling Out Colourful App Icons to 'Modernise' Windows 10 Look
  4. Google Tests Putting a Music Player in Android 11 Quick Settings Panel: Report
  5. Government Gets Nearly Rs. 15,700 Crores in AGR Dues, Will Send Notice for Remainder
  6. Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Find X2 Launch Reportedly Rescheduled for March 6: All You Need to Know
  8. Vu Premium TV 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models With Dolby Audio, Android TV Debut in India: All Details
  9. Microsoft Bringing Its Antivirus Software to Android, iOS; Will Preview at RSA Conference Next Week
  10. Ola Integrates Its App Emergency Button With Bengaluru Police Control Room
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.