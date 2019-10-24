Technology News
Samsung, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Others Commit to Releasing Stable Android 10 Update by Year-End: Google

Xiaomi and Essential issued Android 10 updates on the same day as the software update was announced.

24 October 2019
Google’s Project Treble has enabled faster adoption of Android 10

Highlights
  • Samsung started rolling out Android 10 open beta on October 12
  • Oppo, Realme to rollout Android 10 to compatible devices by 2019-end
  • Xiaomi, Essential issued Android 10 update on the announcement day itself

Google has released a blog post explaining the growth of Project Treble since its launch two years ago, and the impact it has had on speeding up the process of updating to newer versions of Android. The tech giant notes that the adoption of Android Pie has been much higher than that of Android Oreo when measured relative to the launch date, and Android 10 adoption process has already seen a speedy start as well. Samsung, Oppo, Motorola, LG, and many other OEMs have committed to updating their devices to Android 10 by the end of the year.

The tech giant notes in its blog that Xiaomi and Essential issued Android 10 updates on the same day as the software update was announced. OnePlus started a public beta program soon after, and starting updating its devices as well. It has already issued Android 10 on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6 series. Many manufacturers such as Asus, LG, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Transsion, and Vivo have "committed to updating some of their devices to Android 10 by the end of the year," Google notes on its blog post.

The tech giant also notes that Samsung accelerated its rollout timeline this year, and announced an open beta for Android 10 on their devices and started the rollout on October 12, compared to November 15 last year.

Talking about the Project Treble impact, Google notes that last year it has seven device models from seven OEMs supporting Android 9 Pie beta. That number has increased to 18 device models from 12 OEMs supporting Android 10 beta. This shows that the project is having a significant impact, although it still has a long way to go before achieving mass adoption quickly, as soon as a new version rolls out, somewhat similar to how iOS functions currently.

Interestingly, Google broken its long-held silence on Android versions distribution numbers. The search giant had last published these numbers in May, and at that point, Android 9.0 Pie accounted for 10.4 percent of all active Android devices, while Oreo accounted for 28.3 percent. Now, on its Project Treble blog post, Google has revealed that as of late August, Android 9 Pie accounted for 22.6 percent of active Android devices. "This makes it the largest fraction of the ecosystem, and shows that Project Treble has had a positive effect on updatability," the blog post reads.

Google, Android 10, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Sony, Oppo, Realme, Tanssion, Sharp
Samsung, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Others Commit to Releasing Stable Android 10 Update by Year-End: Google
