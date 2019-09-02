Adding to a report from last week, Canadian mobile operator Rogers has revealed that Android 10 might drop Tuesday, September 3 for the existing Google Pixel range of devices. That includes all eight of them: the original Pixel and Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. An early September release is later than what Google has done with the last three versions — Android 7 “Nougat”, Android 8 “Oreo”, and Android 9 “Pie” — all of which were released officially in August.

9to5Google was the first to spot Rogers' mention of Tuesday, September 3 as the launch date for Android 10 in one of its customer support pages. Rogers has since gotten rid of it, but naturally, 9to5Google was quick to screenshot it before it was wont to disappear, as is the case with these matters. As you can tell from the image below, Rogers refers to the new September 3 Android update as “Q OS”, which is a reference to Android 10's earlier name — Android Q.

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

In a break from tradition, Google decided to ditch the dessert-themed monikers for new versions of its smartphone software — Android 10 was reportedly set to be called Android Queen Cake, named after the current and longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II — and fall back on numbers-only, which have been used in parallel since the beginning. That brought Android in line with Apple's iOS, which has been numbers-only from the start.

Android 10 is expected to arrive Tuesday for Pixel phones. It will also ship with the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which should launch in October, as has been the case the last three years. Other manufacturers have yet to announce Android 10 release dates for their range of devices. Interestingly, OnePlus is also tipped to launch Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on the same day, but, for now the authenticity of that information remains sketchy.

As we mentioned, the September 3 launch date leak is not a new one, with another report from last week tipping the same date based on information from Google support agents. That said, Rogers' corroboration of the fact is the more concrete information.