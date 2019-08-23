Technology News
loading

Android Q Is Now Android 10 as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names

Android 10 also brings a revamped logo.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 10:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Android Q Is Now Android 10 as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names

Photo Credit: Google

Highlights
  • Until now, each version was named after tasty treats or desserts
  • Android 10 comes with a new logo with Android robot sitting on top
  • The colour has been changed from green to black for better visibility

Android Q is now Android 10. Breaking the 10-year history of naming Android releases after desserts, Google on Thursday announced it had officially named the next version as just Android 10. In the official blog, Google noted that it is changing the way it names the Android releases to make it clear and relatable for global users. Until now, each version was named after tasty treats, or desserts, in alphabetical order.

Android 10 also comes with a refreshed logo with the Android robot sitting on top. The colour has also been changed from green to black for better visibility. It's a small change but Google found the green was hard to read, especially for people with visual impairments. Google will officially start rolling out the updated logo with the final release of Android 10 in the coming weeks.

"First, we're changing the way we name our releases. Our engineering team has always used internal code names for each version, based of tasty treats, or desserts, in alphabetical order," said Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android, in a statement.


The naming tradition has become a fun part of the release each year externally too, like Android Lollipop or Marshmallows.

"As a global operating system, it's important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world. So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10," Samat explained.

"While there were many tempting 'Q' desserts out there, we think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices, it was time to make this change," he added.

Now, this year is Android 10 and next year will be Android 11, and so on.

To recall, the first publicly available version of Android – 1.5 – was known as Cupcake. Here's a look at what other Android versions have been named over the past 10 years.

  • Android 1.6 – Donut
  • Android 2.0, Android 2.1 – Éclair
  • Android 2.2 – Froyo
  • Android 2.3, Android 2.4 – Gingerbread
  • Android 3.0, Android 3.1, Android 3.2 – Honeycomb
  • Android 4.0 – Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Android 4.1 – Jelly Bean
  • Android 4.4 – KitKat
  • Android 5 – Lollipop
  • Android 6 – Marshmallow
  • Android 7 – Nougat
  • Android 8 – Oreo
  • Android 9 – Pie
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 10, Android Q, Google
OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
Amazon to Acquire Minority Stake in Future Retail
Android Q Is Now Android 10 as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  3. Vivo iQoo Pro Launched, to Be Offered in 4G and 5G Variants
  4. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  5. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
  6. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  10. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Wants People to Know How to Clean Its New Credit Card
  2. Dion Weisler to Step Down as HP CEO, Enrique Lores to Replace Him
  3. Amazon to Acquire Minority Stake in Future Retail
  4. Android Q Is Now Android 10 as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names
  5. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
  6. Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Teasers Suggest 25x Zoom Capabilities
  8. The Angry Birds Movie 2 Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. Angel Has Fallen, Gerard Butler Action Movie, Out Now in India
  10. Motorola One Action India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.