Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 9 PureView Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals Timeline for Other Nokia Phones

Nokia 9 PureView Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals Timeline for Other Nokia Phones

Nokia 7.1 will be the next Nokia phone to get Android 10 update, followed by Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 next month.

By | Updated: 6 December 2019 12:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 9 PureView Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals Timeline for Other Nokia Phones

Nokia 9 PureView is the second Nokia phone after Nokia 8.1 to get Android 10

Highlights
  • Nokia 9 PureView Android update is 800MB in size
  • The update is available ove-the-air (OTA)
  • Eligible Nokia 3 series, Nokia 2 series phones will also get Android 10

Nokia 9 PureView has become the second Nokia phone from HMD Global to receive the Android 10 update. The rollout was announced by the company at its Nokia 2.3 launch event as well as via the official Nokia Mobile Twitter account last night. Additionally, the company revealed the Android 10 update rollout timeline for rest of the Nokia phones. Nokia 7.1 will be the next Nokia phone to get the Android 10 update next week, followed by Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 next month. Other eligible Nokia phones will get the update sometime in Q1 2020.

“We are industry leaders in bringing timely updates to you and we are the only brand to do this across the portfolio, not just the very high-end, because we have this inherent belief that technology should empower everyone, not the select few,” Pranav Shroff, General Manager, Global Portfolio & Product Planning at HMD Global said at the Nokia 2.3 launch event. “Now, as part of this promise, the Nokia 8.1 was joined just today by the Nokia 9 PureView in the Android 10 family.”

As per the update screenshots shared by Nokia 9 PureView owners on Twitter, the Android 10 update for the phone includes dark mode, Smart Reply feature, gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, and November Android Security patch.

Like always, the update can be downloaded over-the-air (OTA) but is most likely rolling out in batches. So, not every Nokia 9 PureView will get right-away. You can head over to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for update to manually look for the update right now. The update is 800MB in size.

HMD Global has also revealed that Nokia 7.1 will get the Android 10 update next week. Android 10 for Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 will be released next month, followed by the same update for Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, eligible Nokia 3 series phones, and eligible Nokia 2 series phones in Q1 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 9 PureView, Android 10, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia, HMD Global
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold Successor Said to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera, 5x Zoom Support
Nokia 9 PureView Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals Timeline for Other Nokia Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, ‘World’s First’ 5G XR Platform, Announced
  3. Nokia 2.3 With Dual Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  5. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  6. Samsung to Take on iPhone 11 With Big Camera Overhaul
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  9. Vu Ultra Android Smart TV Review
  10. Watch the First Black Widow Trailer in 5 Indian Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Rewind 2019 Ditches Old Format After Last Year's Video Became Most-Disliked on the Platform
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals Timeline for Other Nokia Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold Successor Said to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera, 5x Zoom Support
  4. Ghost Stories Teaser Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Recoil in (Netflix) Horror (Movie)
  5. Inside Edge 2 Creator on Bhaisaab, the Long Delay, and the Amazon Series’ Tone
  6. Uber Office Spotted With Segregated Bathrooms for Drivers and 'Employees'
  7. Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Kirin 990 SoC Launched; Nova 6 SE Unveiled Too
  8. Huawei Asks Court to Throw Out US Telecom Funds Ban
  9. A TikTok Craze Is Minting Celebrities and Ruining Lives in India
  10. Elon Musk Gets No Apology From British Diver at 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Trial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.