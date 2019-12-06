Nokia 9 PureView has become the second Nokia phone from HMD Global to receive the Android 10 update. The rollout was announced by the company at its Nokia 2.3 launch event as well as via the official Nokia Mobile Twitter account last night. Additionally, the company revealed the Android 10 update rollout timeline for rest of the Nokia phones. Nokia 7.1 will be the next Nokia phone to get the Android 10 update next week, followed by Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 next month. Other eligible Nokia phones will get the update sometime in Q1 2020.

“We are industry leaders in bringing timely updates to you and we are the only brand to do this across the portfolio, not just the very high-end, because we have this inherent belief that technology should empower everyone, not the select few,” Pranav Shroff, General Manager, Global Portfolio & Product Planning at HMD Global said at the Nokia 2.3 launch event. “Now, as part of this promise, the Nokia 8.1 was joined just today by the Nokia 9 PureView in the Android 10 family.”

As per the update screenshots shared by Nokia 9 PureView owners on Twitter, the Android 10 update for the phone includes dark mode, Smart Reply feature, gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, and November Android Security patch.

Like always, the update can be downloaded over-the-air (OTA) but is most likely rolling out in batches. So, not every Nokia 9 PureView will get right-away. You can head over to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for update to manually look for the update right now. The update is 800MB in size.

HMD Global has also revealed that Nokia 7.1 will get the Android 10 update next week. Android 10 for Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 will be released next month, followed by the same update for Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, eligible Nokia 3 series phones, and eligible Nokia 2 series phones in Q1 2020.