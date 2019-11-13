Technology News
loading

An Apple Employee 'Helped' a Customer by Texting Himself an Intimate Photo From Her Phone

She handed her phone to an Apple store employee who began "messing around with it for quite a while," she said.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
An Apple Employee 'Helped' a Customer by Texting Himself an Intimate Photo From Her Phone
Highlights
  • Gloria Fuentes deleted several apps ahead of an Apple store appointment
  • She couldn't delete her photos because she ran out of time
  • An employee began messing around with her iPhone "for quite a while"

It was a sense of foreboding that prompted Gloria Fuentes to delete several apps from her phone ahead of an Apple store appointment last week in Bakersfield, California.

Fuentes scrubbed her device of all social media, financial and banking apps before getting her screen repaired November 4 - and intended to delete all of her photos, too - but she ran out of time. Upon arriving, she handed her phone to an employee who began "messing around with it for quite a while," she wrote on Facebook the next day.

"I didn't really pay any mind to it because I just figured he's doing his job, looking into my insurance info or whatever," she wrote. "He asked for my passcode TWICE in that time frame which I, at the time, didn't think anything of."

It turns out Fuentes's initial concerns were legitimate. When she got home, Fuentes turned on her phone and noticed a text that had been sent to an unknown number, she wrote. She said the Apple employee had gone through her device, retrieved a private photo and texted it to himself.

The picture in question was taken more than a year ago, she added.

"I open [the text] and instantly wanted to cry!!!" she wrote. "This guy went through my gallery and sent himself one of my EXTREMELY PERSONAL pictures that I took for my boyfriend and it had my geolocation on so he also knows where I live!!!"

Fuentes said she went back to the store and spoke with the store's manager, who said he would "look into it." She also confronted that the employee, who she said admitted that the number was his but said he wasn't sure how the photo was sent.

In an email, Apple told The Washington Post "we are grateful to the customer for bringing this deeply concerning situation to our attention. Apple immediately launched an internal investigation and determined that the employee acted far outside the strict privacy guidelines to which we hold all Apple employees. He is no longer associated with our company."

As Mashable noted last week, this incident is not completely isolated. Last month, a 24-year-old Verizon employee in Park City, Utah, was arrested for "computer crimes" - a third-degree felony - after texting himself "several nude photos" from a customer's camera roll. The unnamed victim was there to upgrade her iPhone, ABC4 reported.

Then there was the 2016 incident in Brisbane, Australia, where several Apple store employees were fired following allegations they had taken candid photos of female staff and customers and stolen other photos from patrons' phones. These staff members allegedly shared the photos with one another and ranked the women's bodies. Citing an investigation at the time, Apple said they had terminated a number of employees but found "no evidence that customer data or photos were inappropriately transferred or that anyone was photographed by these former employees."

Fuentes did not return a Tuesday afternoon message requesting further comment on her story but vowed in her post to press charges against the employee. The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Tuesday that it was investigating the incident.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store
Vodafone RedX vs Airtel Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan: Which Plan to Buy?
An Apple Employee 'Helped' a Customer by Texting Himself an Intimate Photo From Her Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  4. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  5. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. Vodafone CEO Says India Operation Is at Risk of Collapse
  8. Apple Starts Selling AirPods Pro in India: What You Need to Know
  9. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on November 22
  10. Redmi Note 8 Goes on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Brings Album Sorting, Redesigned EXIF Panel With Overflow Menu Carousel
  2. WhatsApp Gets New Camera Icon in Status and Chat Messages, Also Gets a Voice Message Bug Fix
  3. An Apple Employee 'Helped' a Customer by Texting Himself an Intimate Photo From Her Phone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A01 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Spotted on US FCC
  5. Microsoft Diversity and Inclusion Report for 2019 Claims Women Make Up 29.2 Percent of Its Workforce
  6. Vivo U20 India Launch Set for November 22, Amazon Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 675 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Amazon Brings Project Zero to India to Remove Counterfeit Products
  8. Google-Ascension Cloud Computing Deal Triggers Federal Inquiry in the US: Report
  9. BSNL Rs. 365, Rs. 97 Prepaid Recharge Launched With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages Per Day
  10. Hackers Hit UK Political Parties With Back-to-Back Cyber-Attacks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.