Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • AMD Radeon Graphics Coming to New Samsung Flagship Exynos SoC, Next Gen Tesla Cars: Computex 2021

AMD Radeon Graphics Coming to New Samsung Flagship Exynos SoC, Next-Gen Tesla Cars: Computex 2021

The partnerships extend AMD's graphics ecosystem which already includes the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 1 June 2021 10:11 IST
AMD Radeon Graphics Coming to New Samsung Flagship Exynos SoC, Next-Gen Tesla Cars: Computex 2021

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su talks about the next Samsung Exynos with AMD graphics IP at Computex 2021

Highlights
  • The partnership with Samsung was first announced in 2019
  • Exact details of Samsung products using the new Exynos SoC are unknown
  • Tesla is expected to begin selling its cars in India in the near future

In addition to lots of news about upcoming products at its virtual Computex 2021 keynote, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su also confirmed two rumours that have been circulating for a while regarding partnerships with Samsung and Tesla. AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture will be used in the next flagship Exynos SoC from Samsung, and its Ryzen APUs as well as Radeon GPUs will power the infotainment systems of the next Tesla Model S and Model X revisions. No in-depth details of either of these partnerships were disclosed, as the respective companies will make their own product announcements soon.

Samsung and AMD announced a partnership in June 2019, which would see the Korean giant license AMD's Radeon graphics IP to Samsung for future Exynos processors. Just a few months later, Samsung said the first Exynos SoC with Radeon graphics could be released as soon as 2021, and it appears that the partnership is more or less on target. 

On stage at the virtual Computex 2021 keynote, Su announced that Samsung's next flagship Exynos smartphone processor will feature custom Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics IP and will support ray tracing as well as variable rate shading. Samsung will talk about the processor in more detail later this year. When it comes to flagship phones, Samsung often uses a mix of its own Exynos SoCs and other options such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips for the same model in different parts of the world, so it will be interesting to see which models will be getting the high-end integrated graphics capabilities. 

It is also possible that the upcoming Exynos SoC will be used for products other than smartphones. While tablets would be the obvious other market, it has been rumoured that Samsung intends to launch laptops running Windows on Arm. This could put it in competition with Apple, which has begun its transition to in-house Arm-based processors with its own graphics IP.  

tesla model s gaming tesla tesla

The redesigned Tesla Model S interior, showing front and rear screens with games running
Photo Credit: Tesla Inc

 

The partnership with Tesla has also been rumoured ever since the American electric car manufacturer announced its redesigned Model S and Model X earlier this year, teasing enough graphics horsepower for high-end gaming in-car. An embedded Ryzen APU powers the in-dash infotainment system of the new luxury Tesla cars, and an additional discrete RDNA 2-based GPU will allow users to run AAA games.

Both models feature large dashboard touchscreens as well as rear passenger screens, and Tesla has stated that compatibility with wireless controllers will allow gaming from any seat. A mockup image shows cover art for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted at the time that Cyberpunk 2077 can run on the system as well. It isn't yet clear which game developers will support this new platform, or even what software the platform runs on. 

Su noted during her keynote that the GPU can deliver up to 10 Teraflops of graphics throughput, which is roughly on par with the PlayStation 5, but did not disclose any specifications. AMD already has a robust ecosystem of partners using its graphics IP, most notably both Sony and Microsoft for past and current generations of their PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Radeon, RDNA2, Samsung, Exynos, Tesla
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Cryptocurrency Trading: RBI Asks Banks Not to Refer to Is 2018 Circular on Digital Coins

Related Stories

AMD Radeon Graphics Coming to New Samsung Flagship Exynos SoC, Next-Gen Tesla Cars: Computex 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  2. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  3. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  4. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  5. AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs, Radeon RX 6000M GPUs, More Announced: Computex 2021
  6. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  7. Sony WF-1000XM4 Specs and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
  8. Elite, Jagame Thandhiram, Too Hot to Handle, and More on Netflix in June
  9. Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped in New Leak
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report
  2. How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals
  3. Ethereum Extends Gains to Rise 8 Percent; Bitcoin Firms
  4. Jio Partners With SEGA to Bring Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 for JioFiber Users
  5. Cyberattack Hits JBS Meat Works in Australia, North America
  6. Vodafone 5G Deal With China’s Huawei Said to Get Conditional Approval in Italy
  7. IT Rules for Digital Media: Twitter Strives to Comply With Applicable Laws in India, Spokesperson Says
  8. AMD Radeon Graphics Coming to New Samsung Flagship Exynos SoC, Next-Gen Tesla Cars: Computex 2021
  9. Cryptocurrency Trading: RBI Asks Banks Not to Refer to Is 2018 Circular on Digital Coins
  10. AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop APUs, Radeon RX 6000M Mobile GPUs, FidelityFX Upscaling Tech Announced at Computex 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com