Amazon Summer Sale 2019 is all set to kick off from May 4. The sale will run until May 7 and will bring deals and offers on a wide range of products. Amazon's Prime members will be able to get their hands on all the deals almost 12 hours before everyone else. The sale will open for Prime members at 12pm (noon) on May 3. Ahead of the sale, Amazon India has revealed some of the major offers on smartphones. Some of the biggest deals will be available on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, and Xiaomi Mi A2.

While Amazon India will offer up to 40 percent off on select mobile phones and accessories during the upcoming Summer Sale, some major smartphones will be available at their 'lowest price ever'. Amazon has put up a teaser page, revealing these offers just one day before the sale goes live (for Prime members).

During Amazon's Summer Sale, Apple's iPhone X will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900). Amazon will offer a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months. Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at Rs. 39,900 (MRP Rs. 62,500).

Similarly, OnePlus 6T will be available at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) during the Amazon Summer Sale. Amazon claims it only has limited stocks of the OnePlus 6T, which seems obvious since the OnePlus 7 launch is just around the corner.

The Honor View 20 (6GB, 128GB) will be available at Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999) along with Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 5,000 on all prepaid orders (valid on all online payment methods). Samsung's Galaxy M20 will be available at a discounted price for the first time, during the Summer Sale, at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990).

Amazon's Summer Sale will also offer discounts on a bunch of budget smartphones. Some of the usual suspects will be available with discounts during the sale. These include Xiaomi's Mi A2 at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499), the Redmi 6A with an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 500, and the Redmi 6 Pro at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499).

Besides these smartphones, Amazon Summer Sale will feature the 'lowest price ever' on the Honor Play. The phone will be available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) during the sale. Huawei's Y9 (2019) will go down to Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) and the Honor 8X will be available at a low price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999).

Samsung's new Galaxy S10 will be available at Rs. 61,900 (effective price after discount on prepaid orders) along with an extra Rs. 6,000 discount over the normal exchange value for your old smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A50 phone with three rear cameras will sell at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 21,000).

Apart from these Amazon offers, you can also add more value to your purchases by using the available bundled offers. Exchange offers, cashback offers, and the 10 percent instant discount with SBI cards will help further sweeten these deals.

In case you're looking forward to the sale, make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 from May 3 when the sale goes live. We'll be bringing you the best deals from Amazon's Summer Sale 2019.

