Amazon is all set to kick off another major sale early next month. The online retail giant's Summer Sale will begin from May 4 and will continue until May 7 this year. Amazon's Prime members will get a taste of the sale early starting 12pm (noon) IST on May 3. Amazon India is promising deals on a large number of products including smartphones, laptops, speakers, tablets, and more. It's probably a great time to grab your favourite products at a discount.

Amazon has started teasing some of the major upcoming offers ahead of the sale. The Amazon Summer Sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories. Amazon India is promising the 'lowest price ever' on a number of popular smartphones including OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6A, Realme U1, Honor Play, Vivo Nex, and the iPhone X.

Besides flat discounts, Amazon Summer Sale will also offer an enhanced exchange bonus on some top smartphones. These include the Oppo F11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, and the Oppo R17 Pro. The sale will also include no-cost EMI payment options with major credit and debit cards.

Recently launched phones like the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 will be available for purchase during Amazon's Summer Sale. Although these phones won't carry any regular discounts, you could still end up scoring a good deal via the bundled payment offer for SBI credit and debit cards.

Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. There will be a cap on the maximum discount anyone can get via this offer, which will be notified once the sale goes live.

Besides smartphones, Amazon Summer Sale will also include deals on a large selection of electronics and accessories. Amazon says over 5,000 electronics products will be a part of the sale. TVs and appliances will be available with discounts worth up to 60 percent.

Amazon devices will receive discounts up to Rs. 4,600 during the upcoming Summer Sale. These devices include Fire TV Stick, Kindle readers, and Echo speakers. Amazon's sales are a great time to grab these products at a discount.

In case you're a Prime subscriber, you'll be able to grab all these deals early starting 12pm (noon) IST on May 3. In case you're looking to make the most out of the Amazon Summer Sale, make sure you subscribe to the Prime membership program for free shipping and a number of other features.

We'll be bringing you the best deals from the Amazon Summer Sale when it goes live on May 3. Make sure you stay glued to Gadgets 360 during the sale.

